Saudi Arabia revises Umrah visa validity period

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced new regulations for Umrah visas, according to Al Arabiya. Under the updated policy, visas will now be automatically cancelled if the holder does not enter the kingdom within 30 days of issuance.

The change, which takes effect next week, reduces the pre-entry validity of the visa from three months to one month. However, the permitted duration of stay after arrival remains unchanged at three months.

Ahmed Bajaeifer, adviser to the National Committee for Umrah and Visit, said the decision aims to manage the growing number of pilgrims as cooler weather draws more visitors to Makkah and Madinah. The move is intended to ease congestion and improve the flow of pilgrims in the two holy cities.

Al Arabiya reported that over four million Umrah visas have been issued since the start of the current Umrah season in June, marking one of the busiest periods in recent years.

In a related development last month, Saudi authorities expanded eligibility for performing Umrah to include visitors holding a range of visa types such as personal, family, tourist, transit, work, and other permits. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the initiative supports Saudi Vision 2030 and reflects the kingdom’s commitment to welcoming Muslims from around the world to perform their religious duties with ease and comfort.