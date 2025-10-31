Saudi Arabia revises Umrah visa validity period

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced new regulations for Umrah visas, according to Al Arabiya. Under the updated policy, visas will now be automatically cancelled if the holder does not enter the kingdom within 30 days of issuance.
The change, which takes effect next week, reduces the pre-entry validity of the visa from three months to one month. However, the permitted duration of stay after arrival remains unchanged at three months.
Ahmed Bajaeifer, adviser to the National Committee for Umrah and Visit, said the decision aims to manage the growing number of pilgrims as cooler weather draws more visitors to Makkah and Madinah. The move is intended to ease congestion and improve the flow of pilgrims in the two holy cities.
Al Arabiya reported that over four million Umrah visas have been issued since the start of the current Umrah season in June, marking one of the busiest periods in recent years.
In a related development last month, Saudi authorities expanded eligibility for performing Umrah to include visitors holding a range of visa types such as personal, family, tourist, transit, work, and other permits. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the initiative supports Saudi Vision 2030 and reflects the kingdom’s commitment to welcoming Muslims from around the world to perform their religious duties with ease and comfort.
Assalam sir, I want to clarify something — my visa issuance date was October 4, 2025. Kindly confirm what my last flying date will be
Regards,
bilal Ahmed
F*ckin? amazing things here. I am very glad to see your post. Thanks a lot and i’m looking forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
Simply want to say your article is as surprising. The clarity in your post is just cool and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the rewarding work.
Superb site you have here but I was curious about if you knew of any community forums that cover the same topics discussed in this article? I’d really like to be a part of group where I can get feedback from other knowledgeable people that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Thanks!
Today, considering the fast way of living that everyone leads, credit cards have a big demand throughout the market. Persons coming from every field are using the credit card and people who not using the credit card have prepared to apply for just one. Thanks for sharing your ideas on credit cards.
Hi would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m having a difficult time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S Apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Thanks for enabling me to get new thoughts about personal computers. I also contain the belief that one of the best ways to maintain your laptop computer in primary condition is with a hard plastic material case, or even shell, which fits over the top of one’s computer. A lot of these protective gear tend to be model specific since they are manufactured to fit perfectly in the natural outer shell. You can buy them directly from the seller, or through third party sources if they are available for your laptop, however don’t assume all laptop can have a cover on the market. Once more, thanks for your guidelines.
One thing I would really like to comment on is that fat burning plan fast can be carried out by the perfect diet and exercise. Your size not just affects the look, but also the complete quality of life. Self-esteem, depression, health risks, and also physical skills are influenced in excess weight. It is possible to do everything right but still gain. Should this happen, a problem may be the perpetrator. While a lot food but not enough exercising are usually responsible, common health concerns and traditionally used prescriptions might greatly help to increase size. I am grateful for your post in this article.
It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you few interesting things or tips. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read even more things about it!
I have recently started a web site, the info you offer on this site has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually know what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also visit my website =). We could have a link exchange arrangement between us!
One important issue is that if you find yourself searching for a education loan you may find that you’ll need a co-signer. There are many cases where this is true because you may find that you do not possess a past credit rating so the lender will require that you have someone cosign the credit for you. Good post.
I’m typically to blogging and i actually admire your content. The article has actually peaks my interest. I’m going to bookmark your site and keep checking for brand new information.
Can I simply say what a reduction to seek out somebody who actually knows what theyre speaking about on the internet. You undoubtedly know how you can deliver a problem to mild and make it important. Extra folks need to learn this and understand this aspect of the story. I cant imagine youre no more popular because you undoubtedly have the gift.
Thanks on your marvelous posting! I quite enjoyed reading it, you happen to be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and definitely will come back in the future. I want to encourage you to continue your great work, have a nice holiday weekend!
Thanks for the tips you write about through this site. In addition, lots of young women who become pregnant do not even make an effort to get medical insurance because they have anxiety they might not qualify. Although a lot of states right now require that insurers give coverage in spite of the pre-existing conditions. Costs on these kinds of guaranteed programs are usually bigger, but when thinking about the high cost of medical care bills it may be a new safer way to go to protect the financial future.
I have realized that over the course of making a relationship with real estate entrepreneurs, you’ll be able to come to understand that, in every real estate financial transaction, a commission is paid. Finally, FSBO sellers do not “save” the percentage. Rather, they struggle to win the commission through doing an agent’s occupation. In the process, they spend their money and also time to complete, as best they are able to, the jobs of an representative. Those assignments include disclosing the home by way of marketing, presenting the home to willing buyers, building a sense of buyer urgency in order to trigger an offer, making arrangement for home inspections, dealing with qualification investigations with the loan provider, supervising maintenance tasks, and assisting the closing of the deal.
I have realized that over the course of making a relationship with real estate homeowners, you’ll be able to get them to understand that, in most real estate purchase, a commission rate is paid. Eventually, FSBO sellers will not “save” the fee. Rather, they fight to win the commission simply by doing a great agent’s work. In the process, they spend their money plus time to carry out, as best they can, the assignments of an real estate agent. Those obligations include getting known the home through marketing, offering the home to prospective buyers, constructing a sense of buyer desperation in order to induce an offer, preparing home inspections, handling qualification checks with the loan provider, supervising fixes, and aiding the closing of the deal.
Hiya! I simply would like to give an enormous thumbs up for the nice information you could have right here on this post. I might be coming back to your blog for more soon.
Definitely believe that which you said. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the internet the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people think about worries that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We’ve ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Excellent. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.
Just wish to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity in your post is just excellent and i can assume you are an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the rewarding work.
Heya are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you need any html coding expertise to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
This site is mostly a walk-through for the entire data you needed about this and didn?t know who to ask. Glimpse here, and you?ll undoubtedly discover it.