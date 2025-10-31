Saba Qamar shares recovery journey after heart attack

LAHORE: Acclaimed actress Saba Qamar has revealed that she recently survived a heart attack brought on by intense mental stress — an experience she says has transformed her outlook on health and emotional balance.
In a candid interview, the Kamli and Baaghi star shared that she suddenly fell ill during a shoot and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors confirmed she had suffered a heart attack. The next day, she underwent an angiography and was advised to rest completely for a month. “I’m feeling much better now,” she said, reassuring her fans.
Saba explained that heart attacks are not always linked to high cholesterol, noting that emotional strain and exhaustion can also damage the heart. She emphasized that while many believe they can endure any challenge, unaddressed mental stress can lead to serious physical illness.
The actress urged people to prioritize mental well-being, warning that ignoring emotional distress can have severe consequences. It may be remembered that she was previously hospitalised on August 1 after feeling unwell during a shoot, with doctors recommending a month-long recovery period.
Earlier this month, Saba revealed that filming emotionally intense scenes in her drama *Case No. 9*, where she portrays a rape survivor, had deeply affected her both mentally and physically. She admitted that embodying such trauma left “a lasting impact” on her, with emotional fatigue contributing to her health issues.
In a recent Instagram video for World Mental Health Month, Saba encouraged open conversations about emotional health. “Mental health is just as important as physical health,” she said, reflecting on her own struggles and the importance of seeking help.
She urged her followers to view emotional vulnerability as strength, not weakness. “We don’t talk about mental health enough, and when we do, it’s often whispered. But it’s not something to hide,” she said.
Saba also shared that small, mindful habits such as praying, journaling, reading, exercising, painting, or listening to music help her stay calm and grounded. She called on parents, teachers, and mentors to listen to young people, reminding them that simply validating a child’s feelings can make a world of difference.
