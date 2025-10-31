Russia offers fully funded scholarships to Pakistani students. Here’s how to apply

RUSSIA: The Russian government has announced fully funded scholarships for Pakistani students to pursue Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhD degrees at universities across Russia. The program covers tuition fees and provides a monthly stipend, though students will need to cover their own travel and daily living expenses.

Applications for the 2026 intake are open until January 15, 2026, through the official portal at [education-in-russia.com](https://www.education-in-russia.com). The Russian Center for Science and Culture (Russian House) in Karachi is the only authorized body for nominations in Pakistan.

Eligible applicants must hold Pakistani nationality and meet the academic criteria for their chosen level of study. Candidates can select up to six Russian universities and one field of study per degree level.

Applicants must upload all required documents, including educational certificates, passport copies, signed consent and application forms, and — for PhD candidates — research papers and recommendation letters. Those graduating in 2026 may submit current transcripts and letters confirming their enrollment status.

The selection process includes a review of academic records, evaluation of portfolios featuring awards or publications, and creative or physical tests for relevant disciplines.

Shortlisted candidates will need to provide additional documents such as fitness and medical certificates, along with certified Russian translations of all submitted materials.

Students are advised to complete their applications carefully and ensure they are fully submitted before the deadline, as incomplete or draft applications will not be considered. For assistance, applicants can contact the Russian House in Karachi at [[email protected]](mailto:[email protected]).