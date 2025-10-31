PM Shehbaz assures KP CM of Centre’s full cooperation against terrorism

PM performs groundbreaking of Daanish School, announces several development projects for Chitral

Says federal government to address electricity tariff issues, include Chitral students in laptop scheme

Pays tribute to armed forces and Air Force for safeguarding Pakistan’s frontiers

Amir Muqam hails Shehbaz’s leadership for economic stability and national progress

CHITRAL/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed the federal government’s firm commitment to support the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government in restoring peace, defeating terrorism, and accelerating socio-economic development across the province, particularly in its remote districts like Chitral.

Addressing a large public gathering in district Chitral, the prime minister congratulated Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on his election and assured him of the Centre’s “full cooperation” in combating terrorism and maintaining peace.

“I hope he will accept my offer, and together we will work for the development and prosperity of the country,” he said.

The Prime Minister announced a comprehensive development package for Chitral, covering the education, health, and energy sectors. The projects include construction of a hospital in Upper Chitral, a modern hospital and a university by the federal government, and the completion of key highways, including the Chitral-Mastung-Shandur Road, while access to the Lower Tunnel had already been completed.

Turning Vision into Reality — Establishment of Daanish School, Chitral Under the Prime Minister’s Special Initiative, a state-of-the-art Daanish School is being established in Chitral, bringing quality education and modern facilities to one of Pakistan’s most beautiful and… pic.twitter.com/Oxh5YaEmhl — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) October 31, 2025

PM Shehbaz Sharif also assured the residents that the federal government would address electricity tariff issues in the area and that students from Chitral would be included in the federal Laptop Scheme. He recalled that a day earlier, he had announced 100,000 laptops for youth in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of the armed forces under the leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir for thwarting India’s hostile designs, while paying tribute to the Pakistan Air Force and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu for safeguarding the country’s airspace.

براہِ راست: وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کا چترال میں دانش اسکول کے سنگ بنیاد رکھنے کی تقریب سے خطاب https://t.co/EcjvulECz0 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) October 31, 2025

Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Danish School System in Chitral, built on 148 kanal of land, featuring state-of-the-art facilities and separate campuses for male and female students.

He said the initiative reflected his vision to provide quality education and modern facilities to the youth of remote regions including Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Chitral, adding that the school would offer free-of-cost education along with boarding and lodging for deserving students.

Terming Chitral one of KP’s most beautiful and patriotic regions, the Prime Minister praised the bravery and contributions of its people, saying their services to national unity and development would always be remembered. He also recalled that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had paid special attention to Chitral’s development.

“یہاں پر میں وہ چند مطالبات جن کا ابھی یہاں پر ذکر کیا گیا، ان کے حوالے سے کہنا چاہتا ہوں کہ گیس پلانٹ کے بارے میں جو بات کی گئی ہے، انشاءاللہ اسلام آباد جاتے ہی میں اُس کے احکامات جاری کروں گا اور فوراً چترال میں گیس پلانٹ لگا دیا جائے گا۔ اس کے لیے متعلقہ وزیر اور سیکریٹری خود… pic.twitter.com/QmPgF6MUwc — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) October 31, 2025

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engr. Amir Muqam, lauded the Prime Minister’s leadership, saying that under Shehbaz Sharif’s guidance, Pakistan’s economy was stabilizing and the country had achieved significant diplomatic and defence successes.

He also recalled that Nawaz Sharif had allocated special funds for the development of Lowari Top.

The Prime Minister was also briefed on the Danish School Project, while Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar was present on the occasion.