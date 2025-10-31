Entertainment

Plagiarism claims against Maya Ali’s fashion brand by Faiza Saqlain spark industry debate

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Designer Faiza Saqlain has accused actor Maya Ali’s clothing label, MAYA Prêt-À-Porter, of copying her designs, igniting a wider conversation in Pakistan’s fashion community about originality and intellectual property.

In a post that quickly gained attention, Faiza alleged that Maya’s brand had replicated her earlier work, questioning whether she should “be flattered” by the similarities. She shared side-by-side comparisons of three outfits from her previous collections with designs featured in Maya’s recent campaigns.

Faiza claimed the resemblances extended beyond the clothing itself, pointing to similarities in models, styling, and even shoot locations. She urged the label to “come up with something of your own instead of relying on borrowed creativity.”

Among the highlighted pieces was a bridal outfit from Maya’s *Bus Tum* collection, released in October 2025, which bore striking similarities to a Faiza Saqlain bridal ensemble from 2021. Another was a velvet ombre sari from MAYA’s *Viola Luxe* line that mirrored a design Faiza launched last year, differing only in color. The third was a black *peshwas* that appeared to feature the same model from Faiza’s 2023 campaign.

Fans and fellow designers rallied behind Faiza, resharing her posts and expressing disappointment over the alleged imitation.

As of now, neither Maya Ali nor her brand has commented on the controversy or removed the questioned images, leaving the debate over originality and creative ethics ongoing within the fashion industry.

