‘Pakistan isn’t letting me sing’,Fawad Khan responds to criticism over Pakistan Idol role

LAHORE: Fawad Khan has finally addressed the criticism surrounding his appointment as a judge on the revived season of Pakistan Idol.
The singing competition has returned after nearly a decade, featuring a judging panel that includes Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Zeb Bangash, Bilal Maqsood, and Fawad Khan. However, the inclusion of Fawad and Bilal sparked debate online, with some questioning their musical relevance for younger audiences.
Singer Humaira Arshad also voiced disapproval, arguing that the show should have chosen judges with more recent singing careers. Social media users echoed similar sentiments, though many later defended Fawad by recalling his early work as the lead vocalist of the rock band Entity Paradigm (EP), and Bilal’s success with the legendary duo Strings.
At a recent music launch for his upcoming film Neelofar in Lahore, Fawad was asked if he had performed any songs for the project. Smiling, he replied, “No, I haven’t sung any song,” before adding playfully, “Pakistan isn’t letting me sing.”
His witty comeback quickly spread across social media, earning praise from fans who admired his humour and graceful handling of the criticism.
I am always looking online for posts that can aid me. Thanks!
Thank you, I’ve recently been looking for info about this topic for ages and yours is the best I have came upon till now. But, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you certain about the source?
Everything is very open and very clear explanation of issues. was truly information. Your website is very useful. Thanks for sharing.
Exactly what I was searching for, appreciate it for posting.
I am constantly browsing online for ideas that can benefit me. Thanks!
I’m really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one nowadays..
Do you have a spam issue on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; many of us have created some nice methods and we are looking to trade strategies with other folks, be sure to shoot me an email if interested.
Hello there, just was aware of your blog via Google, and located that it is truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful in the event you continue this in future. Many people can be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your web site provided us with useful info to paintings on. You have done an impressive process and our entire community can be grateful to you.
Hey there! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any suggestions?