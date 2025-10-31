‘Pakistan isn’t letting me sing’,Fawad Khan responds to criticism over Pakistan Idol role

LAHORE: Fawad Khan has finally addressed the criticism surrounding his appointment as a judge on the revived season of Pakistan Idol.

The singing competition has returned after nearly a decade, featuring a judging panel that includes Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Zeb Bangash, Bilal Maqsood, and Fawad Khan. However, the inclusion of Fawad and Bilal sparked debate online, with some questioning their musical relevance for younger audiences.

Singer Humaira Arshad also voiced disapproval, arguing that the show should have chosen judges with more recent singing careers. Social media users echoed similar sentiments, though many later defended Fawad by recalling his early work as the lead vocalist of the rock band Entity Paradigm (EP), and Bilal’s success with the legendary duo Strings.

At a recent music launch for his upcoming film Neelofar in Lahore, Fawad was asked if he had performed any songs for the project. Smiling, he replied, “No, I haven’t sung any song,” before adding playfully, “Pakistan isn’t letting me sing.”

His witty comeback quickly spread across social media, earning praise from fans who admired his humour and graceful handling of the criticism.