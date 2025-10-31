Entertainment

‘Pakistan isn’t letting me sing’,Fawad Khan responds to criticism over Pakistan Idol role

By News Desk

LAHORE: Fawad Khan has finally addressed the criticism surrounding his appointment as a judge on the revived season of Pakistan Idol.

The singing competition has returned after nearly a decade, featuring a judging panel that includes Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Zeb Bangash, Bilal Maqsood, and Fawad Khan. However, the inclusion of Fawad and Bilal sparked debate online, with some questioning their musical relevance for younger audiences.

Singer Humaira Arshad also voiced disapproval, arguing that the show should have chosen judges with more recent singing careers. Social media users echoed similar sentiments, though many later defended Fawad by recalling his early work as the lead vocalist of the rock band Entity Paradigm (EP), and Bilal’s success with the legendary duo Strings.

At a recent music launch for his upcoming film Neelofar in Lahore, Fawad was asked if he had performed any songs for the project. Smiling, he replied, “No, I haven’t sung any song,” before adding playfully, “Pakistan isn’t letting me sing.”

His witty comeback quickly spread across social media, earning praise from fans who admired his humour and graceful handling of the criticism.

Previous article
Did Naseebo Lal give birth at the age of 56? Singer clarifies
Next article
Saba Qamar shares recovery journey after heart attack
News Desk
News Desk

10 COMMENTS

  6. I’m really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one nowadays..

  7. Do you have a spam issue on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; many of us have created some nice methods and we are looking to trade strategies with other folks, be sure to shoot me an email if interested.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz confirms several countries in ‘active talks’ for JF-17 fighter...

Premier Shehbaz says global demand rose Pakistani fighter jets after May 2025 conflict State Minister for defence production says several countries engaged in...

PM announces work begins on 850km Karachi–Chaman highway as completion timeline halved

CM Maryam pays tribute to Arfa Karim, vows IT City to empower Punjab’s daughters

‘Judge Threat Case’: Court adjourns hearing against PTI founder over pending IHC reply

Pakistan Today
Contact us: newsroom@pakistantoday.com.pk
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.