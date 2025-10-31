Light tremors shake Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi experienced mild earthquake tremors on Friday afternoon, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported.
According to the PMD, the earthquake struck at 3:39pm local time with a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter scale and a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was located about 24 kilometres north of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area, at coordinates 24.90°N and 67.62°E.
Authorities confirmed that no damage or casualties were reported anywhere in the city following the brief tremors.
