Khuzdar campus unrest grows

Students at Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) campus in Khuzdar recently held protests due to unresolved issues. The university ad-ministration, unfortunately, appeared to be more interested in arguments than in a constructive dialogue. Students happen to be the backbone of any academic institution, and their grievances deserve to be heard and resolved with sincerity. Instead of confrontation, the administration should adopt a facilitative and problem-solving approach. A respectful and cooperative environment not only upholds the dignity of an institution, but also ensures that academic activities continue without disruption. The relevant authorities should engage with the students directly, and provide them with the support and facilities they rightfully deserve.
SHEHR YAR ABDULLAH
QUETTA
