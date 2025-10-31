Sports

Hassan Ali earns wrestling bronze for Pakistan at Asian Youth Games

By News Desk

Pakistan’s Hassan Ali claimed the bronze medal in the 70kg beach wrestling event at the Asian Youth Games held at Sama Bay, Bahrain, on Thursday.

He defeated Tajikistan’s Idris Bakhromov 2-0 in the bronze medal bout, displaying impressive control and strength throughout the match.

This marks Pakistan’s third medal at the 2025 Games. Earlier, the kabaddi team won bronze, while the volleyball team secured silver after falling to Iran in the final on Wednesday night.

Hassan had been a strong medal contender but narrowly missed the final, losing 2-1 to Iran’s Sina Shokouhi in a hard-fought semifinal.

Another Pakistani wrestler, Abdul Rehman, also competed for a bronze medal but was defeated 2-0 by Jordan’s Zaid Naghouj.

The Pakistan Olympic Association congratulated the athletes for their achievements, expressing pride in their performances and wishing them further success in their sporting careers.

Previous article
Punjab keeps schools open as citizens await closure or online classes amid hazardous smog
Next article
Plagiarism claims against Maya Ali’s fashion brand by Faiza Saqlain spark industry debate
News Desk
News Desk

10 COMMENTS

  1. You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!

  3. Hiya! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My blog looks weird when viewing from my iphone4. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to fix this issue. If you have any suggestions, please share. Many thanks!

  6. Thanx for the effort, keep up the good work Great work, I am going to start a small Blog Engine course work using your site I hope you enjoy blogging with the popular BlogEngine.net.Thethoughts you express are really awesome. Hope you will right some more posts.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

ISKP leadership based in Afghanistan with operational links to Syria

Afghanistan has re-emerged as one of the most consequential nodes in the global jihadist ecosystem, serving simultaneously as a sanctuary, operational hub, and leadership...

India’s longing for a limited war with Pakistan

Escaping the IMF

Pitch politics

Pakistan Today
Contact us: newsroom@pakistantoday.com.pk
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.