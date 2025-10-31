Hassan Ali earns wrestling bronze for Pakistan at Asian Youth Games

Pakistan’s Hassan Ali claimed the bronze medal in the 70kg beach wrestling event at the Asian Youth Games held at Sama Bay, Bahrain, on Thursday.

He defeated Tajikistan’s Idris Bakhromov 2-0 in the bronze medal bout, displaying impressive control and strength throughout the match.

This marks Pakistan’s third medal at the 2025 Games. Earlier, the kabaddi team won bronze, while the volleyball team secured silver after falling to Iran in the final on Wednesday night.

Hassan had been a strong medal contender but narrowly missed the final, losing 2-1 to Iran’s Sina Shokouhi in a hard-fought semifinal.

Another Pakistani wrestler, Abdul Rehman, also competed for a bronze medal but was defeated 2-0 by Jordan’s Zaid Naghouj.

The Pakistan Olympic Association congratulated the athletes for their achievements, expressing pride in their performances and wishing them further success in their sporting careers.