FG/Din, SQ Seagold/Newage qualify for Jinnah Legacy Polo Cup final

LAHORE: The Jinnah Legacy Polo Cup 2025, organized by the Jinnah Polo Club, produced two thrilling semifinals on its fifth day as FG/Din and SQ Seagold/Newage clinched impressive victories to secure their places in the grand final.

A large crowd of spectators, including families and polo enthusiasts, turned up to witness the high-octane contests that reflected the growing popularity of the sport. The atmosphere at the Jinnah Polo Club was electric, with fans cheering passionately for their favourite teams. Also in attendance were Club Secretary Major (R) Adil Rao and several former players, who praised the standard of play and the competitive spirit shown by all participants.

In the first semifinal, FG/Din displayed skillful teamwork and exceptional coordination to overcome Master Paints by 9–7 in an absorbing encounter. Star performer Hamza Mawaz Khan led the charge with a scintillating five-goal display, dominating the field with his precision and poise. Abbas Mukhtar struck twice, while Sheikh Muhammad Farhad and Amin Rehman Fazal contributed one goal apiece to complete FG/Din’s tally.

For Master Paints, Agha Musa Ali Khan impressed with three goals, while Raja Temur Nadeem and Bilal Haye Noon scored two each. Despite a determined comeback attempt from Master Paints in the final chukker, FG/Din held their ground to book a well-deserved place in the final.

The second semifinal was another fiercely contested affair, with SQ Seagold/Newage defeating Rijas/Master Paints/IS by 9–7 to complete the final lineup. Polo veteran Saqib Khan Khakwani delivered a masterclass performance, scoring five outstanding goals with remarkable consistency. Shiraz Qureshi added three goals through smart positional play, while Alman Jalil Azam chipped in with one to secure the win.

For Rijas/Master Paints/IS, Raja Samiullah once again led from the front with four goals, while Ibrahim Sultan contributed two and Mohib Faisal Shahzad added one. Despite their resilience, Rijas/Master Paints/IS could not contain the strategic brilliance and offensive precision of the Seagold/Newage lineup.

With both FG/Din and SQ Seagold/Newage now through to the final, the stage is set for a mouthwatering title clash at the Jinnah Polo Club. Both sides have shown exceptional form throughout the tournament, FG/Din blending experience with aggression, and SQ Seagold/Newage relying on tactical discipline and the individual brilliance of their senior players.

MATCH SUMMARIES

Semifinal 1

FG/Din def. Master Paints 9–7

FG/Din: Hamza Mawaz Khan 5, Abbas Mukhtar 2, Farhad Muhammad Sheikh 1, Amin Rehman Fazal 1

Master Paints: Agha Musa Ali Khan 3, Raja Temur Nadeem 2, Bilal Haye Noon 2

Semifinal 2

SQ Seagold/Newage def. Rijas/Master Paints/IS 9–7

SQ Seagold/Newage: Saqib Khan Khakwani 5, Shiraz Qureshi 3, Alman Jaleel Azam 1

RIJAS/MASTER PAINTS/IS: Raja Samiullah 4, Ibrahim Sultan 2, Mohib Faisal Shahzad 1