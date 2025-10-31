Did Naseebo Lal give birth at the age of 56? Singer clarifies

LAHORE: Veteran singer Naseebo Lal has denied rumours claiming she recently gave birth at the age of 56, clarifying that she has become a grandmother after her son welcomed a baby boy.
The confusion began when reports circulated on social media suggesting the Punjabi music icon had become a mother again. The false claims spread quickly through Facebook and Instagram posts that lacked verification.
Fans initially flooded her pages with congratulations after she shared a photo of a newborn along with the caption, “Betay kay liye koi khubsurat aur munfard naam tajweez karein,” asking followers to suggest a unique name for her “beta” — a term that translates to “son” but is often used affectionately for children in general.
Hours later, Naseebo posted another message urging people to ignore misinformation, writing, “Important announcement. Stay away from fake news.”
The next day, she confirmed the truth with two new posts: “Praise be to God, I have become a dadi,” followed by a heartfelt thank-you to fans for their love and blessings.
