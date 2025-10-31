China ready to work with Canada to bring ties back to right track: Xi

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that China is ready to work with Canada to bring China-Canada relations back to the right track of healthy, stable, and sustainable development at an early date for the better benefits of the two peoples.
This year marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Canada, as well as the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the strategic partnership, Xi said while meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Gyeongju, the Republic of Korea.
He said that with the joint efforts of both sides, China-Canada relations have shown a positive momentum of recovery and improvement, which serves the common interests of the two countries.
China appreciates Canada’s statement that it is ready to promote the improvement and development of bilateral relations in a practical and constructive manner, Xi said.
Xi called on the two countries to foster objective and rational perceptions of each other, view each other correctly, and advance the development of bilateral relations from the perspective of the common and long-term interests of the two countries.
The two sides should uphold mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, and expand practical collaboration in economy and trade, energy and other areas, he said.
Xi also urged both countries to enhance people-to-people exchanges, support all sectors of the two countries in increasing mutual understanding, and cement public support for bilateral relations.
China is ready to enhance its coordination and cooperation with Canada within such multilateral frameworks as the United Nations, promote the building of a more just and reasonable global governance system, and safeguard international fairness and justice, Xi added.
For his part, Carney said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations 55 years ago, Canada and China have maintained a good relationship for a long time.
The new Canadian government attaches great importance to its relations with China and looks forward to seizing the opportunity to improve and develop bilateral relations, reviving the original aspiration of establishing diplomatic relations, making up for lost time, restarting bilateral cooperation, and achieving greater results in Canada-China relations in a practical and constructive manner, Carney said.
He said Canada is ready to maintain close high-level exchanges with China, promote cooperation in agriculture, energy, climate change and other fields, achieve win-win results, and bring more benefits to the people of both countries.
In international affairs, Canada and China are like-minded and can enhance collaboration to jointly practice multilateralism, safeguard free trade, and promote the reform of the international economic order, said the prime minister.
The two sides agreed to resume or restart exchanges and cooperation in various fields, move forward in solving the specific economic and trade issues of mutual concern, consolidate the momentum in the turnaround of their relations, and jointly advance the China-Canada strategic partnership.
I’m now not positive where you are getting your info, however great topic. I needs to spend some time finding out more or working out more. Thanks for fantastic info I was on the lookout for this info for my mission.
I like this post, enjoyed this one thanks for putting up. “The reward for conformity was that everyone liked you except yourself.” by Rita Mae Brown.
Lovely just what I was searching for.Thanks to the author for taking his clock time on this one.
F*ckin’ amazing things here. I am very glad to see your article. Thank you a lot and i am having a look ahead to contact you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
Hiya very nice site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Superb .. I will bookmark your web site and take the feeds additionallyKI am glad to find so many useful info here in the put up, we’d like develop more strategies on this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
I have been browsing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be much more useful than ever before.
Some truly interesting information, well written and loosely user pleasant.
An interesting discussion is worth comment. I think that you should write more on this topic, it might not be a taboo subject but generally people are not enough to speak on such topics. To the next. Cheers
I saw a lot of website but I believe this one contains something special in it in it
I got what you intend, thanks for posting.Woh I am pleased to find this website through google.
Its excellent as your other posts : D, thankyou for putting up. “History is a pact between the dead, the living, and the yet unborn.” by Edmund Burke.
Hello there! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My site looks weird when browsing from my apple iphone. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to resolve this problem. If you have any recommendations, please share. With thanks!
Normally I do not learn post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to try and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thanks, quite nice article.
Some truly tremendous work on behalf of the owner of this site, utterly outstanding content.
I was reading through some of your blog posts on this site and I conceive this web site is real informative ! Retain putting up.
Hey! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many months of hard work due to no back up. Do you have any methods to prevent hackers?
Enjoyed studying this, very good stuff, regards. “It requires more courage to suffer than to die.” by Napoleon Bonaparte.
Outstanding post, you have pointed out some good points, I too think this s a very great website.
I am often to blogging and i really appreciate your content. The article has really peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new information.
Needed to draft you a very small observation in order to thank you so much over again for the superb opinions you’ve provided on this website. It is surprisingly open-handed of people like you to give freely just what a few individuals could have made available as an e-book in order to make some profit for their own end, notably since you might have tried it in the event you considered necessary. These inspiring ideas also acted to become great way to comprehend most people have a similar desire the same as my personal own to figure out a little more with reference to this problem. Certainly there are millions of more pleasurable sessions ahead for people who view your blog post.
hi!,I like your writing very much! share we communicate more about your article on AOL? I need a specialist on this area to solve my problem. May be that’s you! Looking forward to see you.
Very interesting points you have remarked, appreciate it for posting.
What i don’t realize is in truth how you’re no longer actually a lot more smartly-appreciated than you might be now. You are so intelligent. You know therefore considerably relating to this matter, made me for my part imagine it from so many various angles. Its like men and women don’t seem to be interested unless it’s something to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your individual stuffs excellent. At all times take care of it up!
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back later. Many thanks
I feel that is among the such a lot vital information for me. And i’m satisfied reading your article. However wanna remark on some general things, The website taste is great, the articles is in point of fact excellent : D. Just right process, cheers
I see something truly special in this website .
I wanted to thank you for this great read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you post…
Hi there would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using? I’m looking to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
I will right away grab your rss feed as I can’t find your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly let me know in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
I’ve been surfing online more than 3 hours as of late, but I never found any fascinating article like yours. It is pretty worth sufficient for me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you probably did, the web can be a lot more helpful than ever before.
Perfect work you have done, this website is really cool with superb info .
Good info. Lucky me I reach on your website by accident, I bookmarked it.
Nice post. I learn something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their store. I’d prefer to use some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.
Loving the info on this site, you have done outstanding job on the content.
Hi my family member! I wish to say that this post is amazing, nice written and come with approximately all important infos. I¦d like to see more posts like this .
I truly enjoy looking through on this site, it has excellent blog posts. “We find comfort among those who agree with us–growth among those who don’t.” by Frank A. Clark.
Have you ever thought about writing an ebook or guest authoring on other blogs? I have a blog based upon on the same topics you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers would enjoy your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an email.
Keep up the great piece of work, I read few articles on this internet site and I think that your website is rattling interesting and has sets of wonderful information.