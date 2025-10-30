Young cricketer dies after being hit by ball during practice

MELBOURNE: The cricket world is in shock after the tragic death of 17-year-old cricketer Ben Austin, who passed away following a practice session in Melbourne. According to reports, Austin was struck on the neck by a ball from a throwing machine while training at Ferntree Gully on Tuesday. Despite wearing a helmet, he was not using a stem guard, which is a protective attachment designed to shield the vulnerable area between the helmet and the neck.
Emergency services arrived at the scene around 5:00 p.m. local time and rushed Austin to Monash Children’s Hospital in critical condition. He was placed on life support but tragically succumbed to his injuries two days later.
Cricket Victoria confirmed the heartbreaking incident, with a spokesperson expressing deep sorrow, saying, “Ben was wearing a helmet but did not have a stem guard. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and teammates during this unimaginably difficult time.”
The death has sent shockwaves through Australia’s sporting community, reminding many of the 2014 tragedy when young cricketer Phillip Hughes died after being struck in the neck during a domestic match in Sydney.
This incident has reignited the debate over helmet safety in cricket, with many now calling for neck guards to be made mandatory rather than optional. Austin’s tragic death serves as a painful reminder of the rare but devastating risks associated with the sport, a game that brings joy to millions but can also bring unimaginable grief.
fw8uip
Hello, Neat post. There’s a problem with your site in web explorer, could check thisK IE nonetheless is the marketplace chief and a huge component to folks will omit your great writing because of this problem.
You made some first rate factors there. I appeared on the web for the issue and located most individuals will go together with along with your website.
Hello. fantastic job. I did not imagine this. This is a excellent story. Thanks!
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I will definitely return.
Great – I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task..
I went over this site and I conceive you have a lot of superb information, saved to favorites (:.
Real nice style and fantastic content material, practically nothing else we want : D.
Generally I don’t read article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, quite nice post.
Nice post. I learn something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their store. I’d prefer to use some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.
I enjoy your piece of work, appreciate it for all the good blog posts.
Hello There. I found your weblog using msn. That is an extremely well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and return to learn more of your useful info. Thank you for the post. I’ll definitely return.
Excellent site. Plenty of useful info here. I am sending it to some friends ans also sharing in delicious. And of course, thanks for your effort!
Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good results. If you know of any please share. Thank you!
Nearly all of what you state is astonishingly accurate and that makes me wonder the reason why I had not looked at this with this light before. This particular piece really did turn the light on for me as far as this specific subject matter goes. But there is actually just one point I am not necessarily too comfy with so whilst I try to reconcile that with the core idea of the position, permit me observe what all the rest of the visitors have to point out.Very well done.
I like this web site very much, Its a very nice office to read and receive info . “The love of nature is consolation against failure.” by Berthe Morisot.
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back down the road. Cheers
Its fantastic as your other articles : D, appreciate it for posting. “It takes less time to do things right than to explain why you did it wrong.” by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
I haven¦t checked in here for a while since I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I¦ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
I haven’t checked in here for a while as I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Hey there would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with? I’m going to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a tough time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Hello! I just would like to give a huge thumbs up for the great info you have here on this post. I will be coming back to your blog for more soon.
You have remarked very interesting points! ps nice internet site. “We simply rob ourselves when we make presents to the dead.” by Publilius Syrus.
I’ve recently started a site, the information you offer on this site has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work. “Patriotism is often an arbitrary veneration of real estate above principles.” by George Jean Nathan.
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to send you an email. I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it develop over time.