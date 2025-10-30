Young cricketer dies after being hit by ball during practice

MELBOURNE: The cricket world is in shock after the tragic death of 17-year-old cricketer Ben Austin, who passed away following a practice session in Melbourne. According to reports, Austin was struck on the neck by a ball from a throwing machine while training at Ferntree Gully on Tuesday. Despite wearing a helmet, he was not using a stem guard, which is a protective attachment designed to shield the vulnerable area between the helmet and the neck.

Emergency services arrived at the scene around 5:00 p.m. local time and rushed Austin to Monash Children’s Hospital in critical condition. He was placed on life support but tragically succumbed to his injuries two days later.

Cricket Victoria confirmed the heartbreaking incident, with a spokesperson expressing deep sorrow, saying, “Ben was wearing a helmet but did not have a stem guard. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and teammates during this unimaginably difficult time.”

The death has sent shockwaves through Australia’s sporting community, reminding many of the 2014 tragedy when young cricketer Phillip Hughes died after being struck in the neck during a domestic match in Sydney.

This incident has reignited the debate over helmet safety in cricket, with many now calling for neck guards to be made mandatory rather than optional. Austin’s tragic death serves as a painful reminder of the rare but devastating risks associated with the sport, a game that brings joy to millions but can also bring unimaginable grief.