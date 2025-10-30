Public holiday announced on 1st November

LAHORE: The Punjab government has declared a public holiday for all subordinate courts across the province on November 1, 2025, in light of the Punjab Bar Council elections scheduled for that day.
According to the official notification, the decision was made to accommodate the thousands of lawyers from various districts in Punjab who will cast their votes in the elections, choosing representatives for the provincial bar council.
To ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process and allow legal professionals to fully participate, court proceedings will be suspended for the day.
In a separate announcement, Punjab has declared a local holiday in Narowal district on November 1, marking the annual Urs of Hazrat Pir Syed Jamaat Ali Shah Lasani at Alipur Syedan Sharif. The holiday will give residents two consecutive days off, as Sunday follows the local holiday. Thousands of devotees are expected to attend the Urs celebrations, and the district administration has made preparations, including crowd management, accommodation, and security measures. Police, Rescue 1122, and health teams will be on duty, and facilities for food, water, medical aid, and rest have been set up for the pilgrims.
Don’t we have enough holidays in the country? It’s time to get to work not take holidays all the time.
Dr sahab fees km kro apni holiday holiday lgaya howa hai
Bhai agr ap ko aram acha nhi lgta bakiyo na mrwao🙏
Payment
Judiciary is most irrelevant as of now even more useless them pm.
Really superb information can be found on site. “The quality of an organization can never exceed the quality of the minds that make it up.” by Harold R. McAlindon.
You are a very bright individual!
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, as well as the content!
You have brought up a very excellent points, regards for the post.
As I website owner I believe the subject matter here is real great, appreciate it for your efforts.
I just could not leave your website before suggesting that I actually enjoyed the standard info an individual provide on your visitors? Is gonna be back incessantly to check out new posts
Regards for helping out, superb information. “Hope is the denial of reality.” by Margaret Weis.
you are actually a good webmaster. The website loading speed is amazing. It kind of feels that you are doing any distinctive trick. Also, The contents are masterwork. you’ve performed a fantastic process in this topic!
wonderful post.Ne’er knew this, regards for letting me know.
Thanks , I have recently been searching for information about this subject for ages and yours is the greatest I have discovered so far. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?
Some genuinely wonderful information, Gladiola I discovered this. “Genius is one of the many forms of insanity.” by Cesare Lombroso.
I simply wanted to appreciate you once more. I am not sure the things I would have implemented without the creative ideas discussed by you on my area. It seemed to be a hard issue in my view, however , viewing your specialized tactic you processed it took me to weep for fulfillment. I will be grateful for your work and as well , have high hopes you are aware of a powerful job your are doing teaching others thru your webblog. I know that you’ve never got to know any of us.
You could definitely see your skills in the paintings you write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. At all times follow your heart.
Howdy very cool blog!! Guy .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your blog and take the feeds additionallyKI’m happy to search out numerous useful information here in the submit, we need work out extra strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
I have read some good stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot attempt you set to make one of these excellent informative site.
Amazing! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a totally different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!
Hello, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog site in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, terrific blog!
Hello there, I found your web site via Google while searching for a related topic, your web site came up, it looks great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
I wanted to put you one very small note so as to give thanks the moment again for all the beautiful tactics you have discussed above. This is simply incredibly open-handed of people like you to offer openly what many of us would have sold as an e book to make some cash on their own, chiefly since you might well have done it if you considered necessary. Those creative ideas as well acted like the easy way to realize that some people have the identical passion just as my personal own to figure out somewhat more pertaining to this condition. I am sure there are many more enjoyable periods in the future for people who discover your website.
I like this post, enjoyed this one regards for posting. “Money is a poor man’s credit card.” by Herbert Marshall McLuhan.
It’s really a nice and useful piece of info. I’m glad that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Great remarkable things here. I?¦m very happy to see your post. Thank you so much and i am taking a look ahead to touch you. Will you please drop me a mail?
Wonderful site. Plenty of helpful info here. I am sending it to a few friends ans additionally sharing in delicious. And of course, thanks to your sweat!
There is noticeably a bundle to realize about this. I feel you made some good points in features also.
After examine a number of of the weblog posts in your website now, and I really like your method of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark web site listing and will probably be checking again soon. Pls take a look at my web site as effectively and let me know what you think.
Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!
I’ve been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or blog posts on this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this website. Reading this information So i am happy to convey that I have an incredibly good uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed. I most certainly will make certain to don’t forget this web site and give it a look regularly.
A lot of thanks for your entire efforts on this web site. My mother take interest in carrying out investigation and it’s simple to grasp why. I know all regarding the compelling mode you convey useful techniques by means of your web site and therefore recommend participation from website visitors on that topic then our own princess is now becoming educated so much. Enjoy the rest of the year. Your performing a remarkable job.
Aw, this was a really nice post. In concept I want to put in writing like this additionally – taking time and precise effort to make a very good article… however what can I say… I procrastinate alot and on no account appear to get something done.
hello!,I love your writing very a lot! percentage we communicate more about your article on AOL? I require a specialist on this house to resolve my problem. Maybe that is you! Having a look forward to peer you.
I cling on to listening to the news speak about receiving boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the finest site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i get some?
Do you have a spam issue on this site; I also am a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation; we have created some nice methods and we are looking to trade solutions with others, why not shoot me an e-mail if interested.
You made some first rate points there. I looked on the internet for the issue and located most people will go together with along with your website.
I like what you guys are up also. Such clever work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my website 🙂
Great – I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs and related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task.
I have recently started a web site, the information you provide on this website has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work. “The man who fights for his fellow-man is a better man than the one who fights for himself.” by Clarence Darrow.
This blog is definitely rather handy since I’m at the moment creating an internet floral website – although I am only starting out therefore it’s really fairly small, nothing like this site. Can link to a few of the posts here as they are quite. Thanks much. Zoey Olsen
of course like your web-site but you need to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very bothersome to tell the truth nevertheless I will surely come back again.
Way cool, some valid points! I appreciate you making this article available, the rest of the site is also high quality. Have a fun.
It’s laborious to seek out educated individuals on this matter, however you sound like you know what you’re speaking about! Thanks