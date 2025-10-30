Public holiday announced on 1st November

LAHORE: The Punjab government has declared a public holiday for all subordinate courts across the province on November 1, 2025, in light of the Punjab Bar Council elections scheduled for that day.

According to the official notification, the decision was made to accommodate the thousands of lawyers from various districts in Punjab who will cast their votes in the elections, choosing representatives for the provincial bar council.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process and allow legal professionals to fully participate, court proceedings will be suspended for the day.

In a separate announcement, Punjab has declared a local holiday in Narowal district on November 1, marking the annual Urs of Hazrat Pir Syed Jamaat Ali Shah Lasani at Alipur Syedan Sharif. The holiday will give residents two consecutive days off, as Sunday follows the local holiday. Thousands of devotees are expected to attend the Urs celebrations, and the district administration has made preparations, including crowd management, accommodation, and security measures. Police, Rescue 1122, and health teams will be on duty, and facilities for food, water, medical aid, and rest have been set up for the pilgrims.