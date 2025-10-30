NATIONAL

China to send first Pakistani astronaut on space mission

By News Desk

China has announced plans to send a Pakistani astronaut on a short-term mission to the Tiangong Space Station, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan’s space exploration efforts.

The announcement was made by the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) and reported by Xinhua on Thursday. According to CMSA, two Pakistani astronauts will undergo training alongside Chinese astronauts at the Astronaut Centre of China. One of them will be selected to participate in a short-duration spaceflight mission as a payload specialist, contributing to scientific research aboard China’s space station.

This collaboration is the result of a landmark agreement signed earlier this year between Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and CMSA. The agreement allows Pakistan’s participation in China’s manned space program, reflecting strengthened scientific and technological ties between the two nations.

The selection process for the astronaut began in April 2025, with candidates chosen based on rigorous technical and physical criteria. The joint training and upcoming space mission represent a significant advancement in Pakistan’s space ambitions and regional cooperation in space exploration.

Previous article
Young cricketer dies after being hit by ball during practice
Next article
Pakistan’s Dilemma: Balancing principle and pragmatism over Trump’s Gaza Plan
News Desk
News Desk

36 COMMENTS

  5. Excellent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you are just too magnificent. I actually like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you are saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it sensible. I can not wait to read far more from you. This is actually a tremendous website.

  6. Hello there, just turned into aware of your weblog thru Google, and found that it’s truly informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you happen to proceed this in future. A lot of folks will likely be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!

  7. I don’t even know the way I stopped up right here, however I assumed this post used to be great. I do not recognize who you might be but certainly you’re going to a well-known blogger if you happen to aren’t already 😉 Cheers!

  8. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this information. Today bloggers publish only about gossips and internet and this is actually irritating. A good blog with exciting content, that’s what I need. Thanks for keeping this website, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.

  9. I do like the manner in which you have framed this specific problem and it does present me personally some fodder for thought. Nevertheless, through what I have personally seen, I really wish as other feedback pack on that people today keep on issue and in no way get started upon a soap box associated with the news of the day. All the same, thank you for this fantastic piece and although I can not necessarily agree with this in totality, I value your viewpoint.

  10. You could definitely see your enthusiasm in the paintings you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. At all times follow your heart. “A simple fact that is hard to learn is that the time to save money is when you have some.” by Joe Moore.

  11. Needed to post you a bit of remark to thank you yet again on the remarkable knowledge you have shown above. This has been simply incredibly generous with you giving without restraint what exactly a number of people could have supplied as an e-book to generate some dough for themselves, chiefly considering that you could have tried it in case you considered necessary. These tips in addition served as a easy way to be aware that someone else have the identical zeal like my personal own to know the truth a good deal more when considering this problem. I know there are some more pleasant situations up front for individuals that start reading your site.

  12. Hi, Neat post. There is a problem with your web site in internet explorer, would check this… IE still is the market leader and a huge portion of people will miss your excellent writing due to this problem.

  13. I’ve been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or blog posts on this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this website. Reading this info So i am happy to convey that I have a very good uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed. I most certainly will make certain to do not forget this site and give it a glance on a constant basis.

  23. I’ve been surfing on-line greater than three hours today, but I never discovered any interesting article like yours. It?¦s pretty value sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you probably did, the net will probably be a lot more helpful than ever before.

  24. Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.

  27. This design is spectacular! You most certainly know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!

  35. Thank you for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do some research on this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I’m very glad to see such fantastic info being shared freely out there.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Chief Minister’s free doorstep delivery project sets new record of public...

Scheme included fresh produce and staple groceries, delivered over 312,000 orders through 46 govt convenience markets Essential items sold up to 7% below...

Railways rolls out coach AC overhaul, moves to plug power van gap

Ahsan Bhoon Group clinches key posts in PBC election

Venezuela interim leader sacks industry minister allied with ousted president Maduro

Pakistan Today
Contact us: newsroom@pakistantoday.com.pk
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.