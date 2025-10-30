China to send first Pakistani astronaut on space mission

China has announced plans to send a Pakistani astronaut on a short-term mission to the Tiangong Space Station, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan’s space exploration efforts.

The announcement was made by the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) and reported by Xinhua on Thursday. According to CMSA, two Pakistani astronauts will undergo training alongside Chinese astronauts at the Astronaut Centre of China. One of them will be selected to participate in a short-duration spaceflight mission as a payload specialist, contributing to scientific research aboard China’s space station.

This collaboration is the result of a landmark agreement signed earlier this year between Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and CMSA. The agreement allows Pakistan’s participation in China’s manned space program, reflecting strengthened scientific and technological ties between the two nations.

The selection process for the astronaut began in April 2025, with candidates chosen based on rigorous technical and physical criteria. The joint training and upcoming space mission represent a significant advancement in Pakistan’s space ambitions and regional cooperation in space exploration.