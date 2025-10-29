NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz urges Global North–South synergy for climate resilience, shared prosperity

By Staff Report
  • Calls for technology transfer, resource sharing to uplift developing nations, warning loans alone can’t rebuild climate-battered economies
  • Highlights Pakistan’s reforms, youth empowerment, and digital transformation, stresses unity of humanity in tackling global inequality and climate crisis
  • Lauds Saudi Crown Prince’s vision at FII-9 for sustainable development, seeks global dialogue on responsible use of AI

RIYADH: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged the global north to forge meaningful partnerships with the global south through technology transfer, resource sharing, and collective action to ensure shared prosperity and resilience against the worsening impacts of climate change and environmental degradation.

The prime minister expressed these views while participating in a high-level roundtable discussion titled “Is Humanity Heading in the Right Direction?” during the 9th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII-9) Conference 2025 in Riyadh.

Calling for global unity in the face of climate and economic challenges, the prime minister stressed that loans alone could not serve as the solution for climate-hit developing countries. He said repeated borrowing only weakened the economic capacity of nations struggling to recover from natural calamities and hindered their long-term growth prospects.

“If humanity has to move forward, it must do so collectively—sharing both its bounties and its burdens,” the prime minister remarked. “Modern technologies should be shared with developing nations so they can enhance productivity in agriculture, industry, and employment sectors.”

Premier Shehbaz congratulated Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his vision to transform societies and commended the successful organisation of FII-9, which has become one of the world’s leading platforms for dialogue on investment, innovation, and sustainable growth.

“I represent a country rich in resources,” the prime minister said. “Since our inception, we have made honest mistakes, but we have learned from them. The important thing is not to avoid mistakes but to learn and reform.”

He highlighted that Pakistan was currently implementing far-reaching structural reforms to modernise its economy and governance system. “Our Federal Board of Revenue has been completely digitized, and we are attacking corruption with full might,” he said. “Rome was not built overnight—we are also undertaking industrial reforms and providing opportunities to our youth, who make up 60 percent of our population. It is both a challenge and a great opportunity.”

The prime minister said Pakistan was providing skill training and entrepreneurial support to its youth to enable them to participate productively in the national economy.

Referring to the climate crisis, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan—despite contributing less than a fraction of one percent to global greenhouse gas emissions—was among the ten countries most vulnerable to climate change. He recalled that in 2022, unprecedented floods caused by torrential rains had inflicted economic losses of around $130 billion, submerging vast areas of land, destroying crops, and displacing millions of people.

“In 2025 again, Pakistan witnessed terrible floods and cloudbursts, leaving us helpless,” he lamented. “This is not acceptable, and it cannot be the direction for humanity in times of crisis.”

The prime minister said that Pakistan was striving to rebuild its economy through hard work and resilience but emphasised that global solidarity was essential. “If the suffering of vulnerable nations is ignored, the imbalance will eventually have devastating consequences for all,” he warned.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to become one of the world’s dynamic economies through consistent effort, mobilization of youth, and efficient use of natural resources. “We are determined to emerge as an honourable and self-reliant country in the comity of nations,” he added.

Responding to a question, the prime minister said Pakistan was advancing rapidly toward the adoption of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. While acknowledging the transformative potential of AI, he also cautioned against its misuse and called for a global dialogue to ensure its responsible and equitable application.

“Pakistan is equipping its youth with training in AI, IT, and data sciences,” he said. “We are establishing technology hubs and data centres that require substantial investment, and we welcome global partnerships in these areas.”

PM Shehbaz shared a personal reflection from his father’s life, recalling how he rebuilt one of the country’s largest steel engineering plants after it was nationalized in 1972. “His story is a reminder that with hard work, resilience, and unwavering resolve, even the greatest setbacks can be turned into remarkable success,” he said.

Previous article
Field Marshal Asim Munir’s Arab nations’ tour hailed as landmark in military diplomacy
Next article
Talks with Kabul falter as Afghan side ‘backpedals repeatedly’, says Kh Asif
Staff Report
Staff Report

158 COMMENTS

  151. Finally, The London Prat’s brand is the brand of the enlightened minority. It makes no attempt to appeal to the broadest possible audience. Its humor is dense, allusive, and predicated on a shared base of knowledge about current affairs, history, and the subtle dialects of power. This is a deliberate strategy of curation by difficulty. The site acts as a filter, separating those who get the joke from those who would need it explained. For those who pass through the filter, the reward is immense: the feeling of belonging to a clandestine club where intelligence is assumed, cynicism is a shared language, and laughter is a quiet, knowing signal. In a world of mass-produced, lowest-common-denominator content, PRAT.UK is a bespoke suit of satire, tailored to fit a specific mind. It doesn’t want to be for everyone; its prestige and power derive precisely from the fact that it is not. To be a regular reader is to carry a badge of discernment, a signal that you possess the wit and the weariness to appreciate the finest, most refined chronicle of national decline available.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, four others killed in plane crash

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has been killed along with four others when a private aircraft...

Gul Plaza fire sparked by child, inquiry report finds

Trump threatens Iran over nuclear talks, says ‘time is running out’

Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for KP CM Sohail Afridi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: newsroom@pakistantoday.com.pk
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.