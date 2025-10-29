PM Shehbaz urges Global North–South synergy for climate resilience, shared prosperity

Calls for technology transfer, resource sharing to uplift developing nations, warning loans alone can’t rebuild climate-battered economies

RIYADH: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged the global north to forge meaningful partnerships with the global south through technology transfer, resource sharing, and collective action to ensure shared prosperity and resilience against the worsening impacts of climate change and environmental degradation.

The prime minister expressed these views while participating in a high-level roundtable discussion titled “Is Humanity Heading in the Right Direction?” during the 9th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII-9) Conference 2025 in Riyadh.

Calling for global unity in the face of climate and economic challenges, the prime minister stressed that loans alone could not serve as the solution for climate-hit developing countries. He said repeated borrowing only weakened the economic capacity of nations struggling to recover from natural calamities and hindered their long-term growth prospects.

“If humanity has to move forward, it must do so collectively—sharing both its bounties and its burdens,” the prime minister remarked. “Modern technologies should be shared with developing nations so they can enhance productivity in agriculture, industry, and employment sectors.”

Premier Shehbaz congratulated Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his vision to transform societies and commended the successful organisation of FII-9, which has become one of the world’s leading platforms for dialogue on investment, innovation, and sustainable growth.

“I represent a country rich in resources,” the prime minister said. “Since our inception, we have made honest mistakes, but we have learned from them. The important thing is not to avoid mistakes but to learn and reform.”

He highlighted that Pakistan was currently implementing far-reaching structural reforms to modernise its economy and governance system. “Our Federal Board of Revenue has been completely digitized, and we are attacking corruption with full might,” he said. “Rome was not built overnight—we are also undertaking industrial reforms and providing opportunities to our youth, who make up 60 percent of our population. It is both a challenge and a great opportunity.”

The prime minister said Pakistan was providing skill training and entrepreneurial support to its youth to enable them to participate productively in the national economy.

Referring to the climate crisis, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan—despite contributing less than a fraction of one percent to global greenhouse gas emissions—was among the ten countries most vulnerable to climate change. He recalled that in 2022, unprecedented floods caused by torrential rains had inflicted economic losses of around $130 billion, submerging vast areas of land, destroying crops, and displacing millions of people.

“In 2025 again, Pakistan witnessed terrible floods and cloudbursts, leaving us helpless,” he lamented. “This is not acceptable, and it cannot be the direction for humanity in times of crisis.”

The prime minister said that Pakistan was striving to rebuild its economy through hard work and resilience but emphasised that global solidarity was essential. “If the suffering of vulnerable nations is ignored, the imbalance will eventually have devastating consequences for all,” he warned.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to become one of the world’s dynamic economies through consistent effort, mobilization of youth, and efficient use of natural resources. “We are determined to emerge as an honourable and self-reliant country in the comity of nations,” he added.

Responding to a question, the prime minister said Pakistan was advancing rapidly toward the adoption of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. While acknowledging the transformative potential of AI, he also cautioned against its misuse and called for a global dialogue to ensure its responsible and equitable application.

“Pakistan is equipping its youth with training in AI, IT, and data sciences,” he said. “We are establishing technology hubs and data centres that require substantial investment, and we welcome global partnerships in these areas.”

PM Shehbaz shared a personal reflection from his father’s life, recalling how he rebuilt one of the country’s largest steel engineering plants after it was nationalized in 1972. “His story is a reminder that with hard work, resilience, and unwavering resolve, even the greatest setbacks can be turned into remarkable success,” he said.