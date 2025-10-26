18 killed, 1,739 injured in 1,463 road crashes across Punjab

Motorbikes involved in 76% of all accidents; Lahore tops list with 278 crashes: Rescuers

ESD urges strict traffic enforcement, safer driving to curb fatalities

LAHORE: At least 18 people lost their lives and 1,739 sustained injuries in 1,463 road traffic crashes (RTCs) reported across all 37 districts of Punjab during the past 24 hours, the Emergency Services Department (ESD) said on Sunday.

According to the ESD data, 755 victims with serious injuries were shifted to various hospitals, while 984 people who sustained minor injuries were provided first aid by Rescue 1122 medical teams on the spot—significantly easing the burden on public hospitals.

The report revealed that motorbikes were involved in 76% of all accidents, underscoring the urgent need for strict traffic law enforcement and lane discipline to curb the rising number of crashes.

An analysis of the incidents showed that 938 drivers, including 75 underage motorists, 181 pedestrians, and 638 passengers were among those affected. Lahore once again topped the list with 278 road crashes involving 345 victims, followed by Faisalabad with 95 crashes and 109 victims, and Gujranwala with 81 crashes and 97 victims.

Out of the total 1,757 victims, 1,423 were males and 334 females. Age-wise data showed that 354 victims were below 18 years, 929 between 18 and 40 years, and 474 above 40 years of age.

The report further detailed that 1,441 motorcycles, 106 auto-rickshaws, 174 cars, 28 vans, 15 passenger buses, 38 trucks, and 132 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents reported during the period.

The ESD urged the public to adopt safe driving practices and called for coordinated efforts between enforcement agencies, civic authorities, and communities to reduce preventable road accidents across the province.