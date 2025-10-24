Dar condemns Kashmir repression, Gaza atrocities on UN Day

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism and its contribution to global peace, justice and development, marking United Nations Day.

In a statement released by the Foreign Office to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the UN Charter, Dar said Pakistan regards the United Nations as the only institution capable of addressing collective global challenges, from threats to peace and humanitarian crises to widening development inequalities and climate change.

He said Pakistan’s foreign policy draws inspiration from the principles outlined by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and those enshrined in the UN Charter; namely, sovereign equality, non-interference, the right to self-determination, and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

“Pakistan’s history demonstrates a consistent preference for diplomacy over confrontation, engagement over isolation, and partnership over division,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Dar underscored Pakistan’s decades-long association with the UN, recalling that the country has been among the top contributors to UN peacekeeping missions since 1960 and continues to host one of the organisation’s oldest operations, the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP).

Condemning ongoing human rights violations in occupied territories, the foreign minister said, “The legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people are being suppressed through relentless repression. Likewise, Gaza has become a graveyard for our shared humanity and global conscience.”

As Pakistan prepares to serve as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2025–26 term, Dar said the country would continue to play an active role in promoting peace and consensus. He pointed to Pakistan’s presidency of the Security Council in July as evidence of its constructive diplomatic engagement.

“Pakistan stands ready to work alongside all UN member states and institutions to revive the Charter’s vision, ensuring peace, progress, and dignity for all,” he concluded.