COAS reaffirms Pakistan’s pursuit of peace but warns against violation of its sovereignty

Field Marshal Asim Munir says Indian proxies, cross-border terror to be crushed ‘decisively’

Says ‘Fitna al-Hindustan’ and ‘Fitna al-Khawarij’ spreading violence under foreign agenda

Stresses Balochistan’s people, not politics, Pakistan’s true strength, vowing decisive action to rid province of militant proxies

Highlights centre, provincial efforts to uplift province through people-centric growth, urging youth, civil society to counter divisive narratives and drive progress

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir on Tuesday reaffirmed that while Pakistan remains committed to regional peace and stability, any violation of its territorial integrity—direct or indirect—will be met with a firm and decisive response to safeguard national sovereignty and citizens’ security.

He was addressing participants of the 17th National Workshop Balochistan at the General Headquarters (GHQ), according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The army chief underscored that “Indian-sponsored proxies—Fitna al-Hindustan and Fitna al-Khawarij—are pursuing anti-people and anti-development agendas with malicious intent to spread violence and instability.” He said decisive measures were under way to eliminate these networks and ensure enduring peace in Balochistan.

The remarks came against the backdrop of a border flare-up with the Afghan Taliban regime over cross-border terrorism and renewed tensions with India, whose civil-military leadership has recently issued provocative statements.

Earlier this month, the military leadership had warned New Delhi that any “imaginary new normal” in bilateral relations would be countered with a “new normal of swift retributive response.”

‘Fitna al-Khawarij’ is the term used by the state for militants of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), while in May the government formally designated all terrorist groups operating in Balochistan as Fitna al-Hindustan—a phrase meant to underscore India’s alleged role in sponsoring terrorism as part of a deliberate destabilization campaign.

During his interaction, the COAS described Balochistan as “the pride of Pakistan”—a province endowed with “vibrant, resilient, and patriotic people who are its true wealth.” He highlighted ongoing federal and provincial development initiatives aimed at uplifting the province’s socio-economic landscape through a people-centric approach, stressing the need to realise its immense economic potential for the benefit of its people.

He also praised the constructive role of civil society, especially its efforts to empower youth, terming them pivotal for sustainable development and long-term prosperity while cautioning against “vested political agendas.”

The COAS’s latest statement follows his remarks on Saturday, when he warned India that there was “no space for war in a nuclearized environment” and hailed Pakistan’s “clear victory” during the May conflict.

He had also urged the Afghan people to choose mutual security over perpetual violence and called on the Afghan Taliban regime to curb proxies operating from its soil. “Like our victory in the conventional domain, every state proxy of our neighbour will be razed to dust, God-willing,” he vowed, reiterating Pakistan’s resolve to never bow before “misguided terrorists with a perverted interpretation of Islam.”

Tensions between India and Pakistan had sharply escalated in May 2025, when an attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam prompted New Delhi to launch “Operation Sindoor” on May 7, targeting sites inside Pakistan and causing civilian casualties. Pakistan retaliated with “Operation Bunyanum Marsoos,” triggering intense artillery and drone exchanges before a US-led mediation effort helped restore calm.