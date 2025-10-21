Why is Trump demolishing part of the White House?

On October 20, 2025, construction crews began tearing down part of the White House’s East Wing to make way for a new ballroom envisioned by President Donald Trump. Despite concerns, Trump has assured that the project will not disrupt the integrity of the historic building.

Heavy machinery was seen dismantling the East Wing’s facade, which has housed various important spaces, including the First Lady’s offices and a theater for dignitaries. The new ballroom, estimated to cost over $250 million, is set to host large gatherings and will be funded by Trump personally and through donations.

Trump emphasized that the ballroom would respect the existing structure, saying it would be “near” the current building but not in direct contact with it. He also assured that the project would not compromise the landmark’s character, calling the White House his “favorite building.”

Although the White House has not commented on the demolition, Trump confirmed on Monday that construction had officially begun. Speaking to college baseball athletes from Louisiana State University, Trump acknowledged the nearby construction, pointing out the ongoing work.

The ballroom will offer stunning views of the Washington Monument and accommodate up to 999 guests. Trump has also promised a complete modernization of the East Wing as part of the project, envisioning a “more beautiful” building once the renovation is finished.

This isn’t the first time Trump has made cosmetic changes to the White House. As a former real estate developer, he has previously made notable modifications, such as selecting gold accents for the Oval Office and redesigning the Rose Garden.

The East Wing, originally built in 1942 during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s presidency, was constructed over an emergency bunker for the president’s use during World War II. The building often faces capacity challenges, especially when hosting large events, with state dinners sometimes held in temporary tents on the South Lawn.

This major renovation continues Trump’s legacy of reshaping the White House to align with his personal vision.