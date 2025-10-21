Shaheen takes over as Pakistan’s ODI captain ahead of South Africa series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi as captain of the national men’s ODI team, replacing Mohammad Rizwan ahead of the three-match series against South Africa, set to take place from November 4 to 8 at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

The decision was finalised during a meeting in Islamabad attended by head coach Mike Hesson, Director High Performance Aqib Javed, and members of the national selection committee. The PCB did not provide a reason for Rizwan’s removal and did not mention him in its official announcement.

Rizwan’s exit had been anticipated after the PCB issued a statement over the weekend that refrained from confirming him as ODI captain. Instead, it said Hesson had asked PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi to convene a meeting with selectors to appoint a new leader.

At 25, Shaheen is one of the most dynamic fast bowlers in international cricket and a key figure in Pakistan’s bowling lineup across all formats. He has represented the country in 66 ODIs and 92 T20Is, claiming a combined 249 wickets, and taken 120 wickets in 32 Test matches so far.

Shaheen also brings considerable leadership experience, having captained Pakistan in five T20Is against New Zealand in 2024 and led his Pakistan Super League franchise to three titles in 2022, 2023, and 2025.

The upcoming series against South Africa will be Shaheen’s first assignment as full-time ODI captain as Pakistan begins preparations for a packed international season.

While Pakistan continues to operate with different captains across formats, Rizwan had been considered one of the most stable figures in the leadership group. Since taking charge of the ODI side last year, he averaged just under 42 and led Pakistan to series victories in Australia and South Africa in 2024. However, recent poor results, including a first-round exit from the home Champions Trophy, appear to have prompted the PCB’s decision to make a change.