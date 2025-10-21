Sanae Takaichi becomes Japan’s first female PM

TOKYO: Hardline conservative Sanae Takaichi was elected Japan’s first female prime minister on Tuesday, shattering the nation’s glass ceiling and paving the way for a decisive turn to the right.
An acolyte of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and an admirer of Britain’s Margaret Thatcher, Takaichi received 237 votes in the lower house election to choose the next premier, securing a majority in the 465-seat chamber. Her victory marks a historic moment for Japan, where men continue to dominate top political roles, but it also signals a potential shift toward more hardline stances on immigration and social policy.
Takaichi’s win came after her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) — which has ruled Japan for most of its post-war history — struck a coalition deal on Monday with the right-wing Japan Innovation Party (Ishin). The agreement helped cement her path to the premiership.
Japan is currently grappling with rising prices after years of deflation, fuelling public frustration and strengthening opposition groups, including far-right newcomers.
Like Abe, Takaichi is expected to push for government spending to revitalise the weakened economy — a move that triggered the so-called “Takaichi trade” in financial markets, sending the Nikkei share average to record highs on Tuesday. However, the approach has also raised concerns about Japan’s mounting public debt, which already far exceeds its annual output.
“Takaichi had enough votes to secure the premiership, but to govern effectively she will need the backing of more opposition lawmakers,” said Tadashi Mori, a professor of politics at Aichi Gakuin University.
“The two parties do not command a majority in either chamber, and to ensure a stable government and control key parliamentary committees, they will need to secure more than half the seats,” he added.
Mori also warned that any attempt to revive Abenomics could face hurdles. “The policy was designed to fight deflation. In today’s inflationary environment, further stimulus risks only weakening the yen. Likewise, cutting the consumption tax may spur demand, but it won’t curb rising prices,” he said.
Takaichi was also approved by the less-powerful upper house and will be sworn in as Japan’s 104th prime minister later on Tuesday evening, succeeding Shigeru Ishiba, who resigned last month after taking responsibility for his party’s election losses.
