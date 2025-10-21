Punjab launches major crackdown on TLP, freezes national and international bank accounts

LAHORE: The Punjab government has intensified its crackdown on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and its supporters, freezing 95 bank accounts linked to party chief Saad Rizvi and the organisation. Information Minister Azma Bukhari announced that individuals financing the group would face terrorism charges, while authorities have traced an additional 3,800 national and international accounts allegedly used to fund the group’s activities.
Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Bukhari said the government had sealed bank accounts and properties registered under Rizvi’s name and launched a targeted operation against the TLP’s three-tier leadership network. The move follows the Punjab cabinet’s decision last week to impose a ban on the organisation, with final approval now pending from the federal government.
Bukhari revealed that during a raid on Rizvi’s residence, authorities recovered 1.92 kilograms of gold, 898 grams of silver, 69 luxury watches, several ornaments, and foreign currency, including 50,000 Indian rupees. She said the discovery reflected the “scale of TLP’s financial network” and warned that educated individuals aiding the group would face prosecution under terrorism laws.
The minister added that the Punjab government had taken control of 330 mosques previously affiliated with the TLP. While the mosques will remain open for prayers, political or provocative gatherings will be banned. She reiterated that the government would strictly enforce the Loudspeaker Act, allowing its use only for the call to prayer.
Bukhari clarified that the grave of TLP founder Khadim Hussain Rizvi would not be relocated but would no longer be permitted as a site for fundraising or political mobilisation. She also confirmed that 223 TLP-linked seminaries had been geo-tagged, with most expected to reopen soon under moderate Sunni scholars.
Authorities have also warned social media users against promoting violence or participating in online radicalisation campaigns. Those inciting unrest on platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook could face charges under anti-terrorism laws, potentially losing eligibility for university admissions, visas, or other state facilities.
Meanwhile, Punjab Police confirmed a major recovery from Rizvi’s residence, including Rs144.4 million in cash and jewellery valued at over Rs63.4 million. The operation, conducted in coordination with the Federal Investigation Agency and the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency, also led to the confiscation of foreign currency worth more than Rs2.5 million in multiple denominations.
The crackdown follows violent clashes in Muridke, where TLP supporters attempted to march toward Islamabad in defiance of Section 144. The confrontation left three civilians and one police officer dead, with over 150 people injured, prompting widespread operations against the group across Punjab and other parts of the country.
What i do not realize is in reality how you’re no longer really a lot more neatly-appreciated than you might be right now. You’re so intelligent. You understand therefore significantly in relation to this subject, produced me in my opinion imagine it from numerous various angles. Its like men and women don’t seem to be involved except it is one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your personal stuffs great. At all times maintain it up!
I have been examinating out some of your posts and i must say pretty good stuff. I will surely bookmark your website.
Sweet internet site, super pattern, very clean and utilise friendly.
Very great post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wished to mention that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your weblog posts. In any case I will be subscribing for your rss feed and I am hoping you write once more soon!
I was wondering if you ever considered changing the page layout of your website? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or two pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?
I am often to blogging and i actually admire your content. The article has actually peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new information.
You can definitely see your skills in the paintings you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. Always follow your heart.
This web site is my aspiration, rattling excellent design and style and perfect written content.
I’m still learning from you, but I’m making my way to the top as well. I definitely love reading everything that is posted on your site.Keep the aarticles coming. I loved it!
Very interesting information!Perfect just what I was looking for! “We are shaped and fashioned by what we love.” by Johann von Goethe.
hello there and thank you for your info – I’ve certainly picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise some technical issues using this web site, since I experienced to reload the website many times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and can damage your high quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my email and can look out for much more of your respective fascinating content. Ensure that you update this again soon..
Your style is so unique compared to many other people. Thank you for publishing when you have the opportunity,Guess I will just make this bookmarked.2
I enjoy studying and I believe this website got some really utilitarian stuff on it! .
You have brought up a very excellent details, regards for the post.
Wow! Thank you! I permanently needed to write on my site something like that. Can I implement a fragment of your post to my website?
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing a little research on that. And he actually bought me lunch since I found it for him smile Therefore let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch!
Oh my goodness! a tremendous article dude. Thank you Nevertheless I am experiencing challenge with ur rss . Don’t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anyone getting an identical rss problem? Anybody who knows kindly respond. Thnkx
This website is known as a stroll-by for the entire information you needed about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse right here, and you’ll positively discover it.
Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your web-site is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this blog. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched all over the place and simply could not come across. What a great website.
Some times its a pain in the ass to read what blog owners wrote but this web site is rattling user friendly! .
Just what I was looking for, appreciate it for putting up.
What i do not realize is actually how you’re not actually much more well-liked than you may be right now. You are so intelligent. You realize therefore considerably relating to this subject, made me personally consider it from a lot of varied angles. Its like men and women aren’t fascinated unless it is one thing to do with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs excellent. Always maintain it up!
This is the right blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, just great!
Excellent post but I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this subject? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit more. Thank you!
I like this web site its a master peace ! Glad I found this on google .
I was just looking for this info for a while. After six hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your website. I wonder what is the lack of Google strategy that don’t rank this type of informative web sites in top of the list. Generally the top websites are full of garbage.
I have been checking out a few of your stories and i can state pretty nice stuff. I will surely bookmark your blog.
Keep functioning ,great job!
I was reading some of your articles on this site and I believe this internet site is very instructive! Retain posting.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thank you again
There are actually a number of details like that to take into consideration. That could be a great point to bring up. I supply the thoughts above as general inspiration however clearly there are questions just like the one you convey up where a very powerful thing might be working in trustworthy good faith. I don?t know if finest practices have emerged around things like that, however I’m certain that your job is clearly recognized as a good game. Each girls and boys really feel the impact of just a moment’s pleasure, for the rest of their lives.
Good info and right to the point. I don’t know if this is really the best place to ask but do you guys have any thoughts on where to hire some professional writers? Thx 🙂
I besides think hence, perfectly pent post! .
Some genuinely wondrous work on behalf of the owner of this internet site, utterly great subject material.
Outstanding post, you have pointed out some excellent points, I as well think this s a very good website.
Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this information. Today bloggers publish just about gossips and internet and this is really annoying. A good website with exciting content, that is what I need. Thanks for keeping this website, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can’t find it.
I am delighted that I noticed this site, precisely the right information that I was looking for! .
I consider something truly interesting about your web site so I saved to bookmarks.
I do like the way you have presented this specific concern plus it does indeed offer us some fodder for thought. However, from what I have experienced, I just simply wish when other feedback stack on that people continue to be on issue and don’t get started upon a soap box regarding some other news du jour. All the same, thank you for this excellent piece and although I can not go along with the idea in totality, I value your perspective.
I discovered your blog site on google and check a few of your early posts. Continue to keep up the very good operate. I just additional up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Seeking forward to reading more from you later on!…
whoah this blog is magnificent i love reading your posts. Keep up the great paintings! You know, a lot of people are hunting around for this info, you could aid them greatly.