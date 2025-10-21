NATIONAL

Punjab launches major crackdown on TLP, freezes national and international bank accounts

By News Desk
Saad Rizvi, (L), leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party speaks to supporters during his father Khadim Hussain Rizvi's death anniversary in Lahore on November 21, 2021. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The Punjab government has intensified its crackdown on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and its supporters, freezing 95 bank accounts linked to party chief Saad Rizvi and the organisation. Information Minister Azma Bukhari announced that individuals financing the group would face terrorism charges, while authorities have traced an additional 3,800 national and international accounts allegedly used to fund the group’s activities.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Bukhari said the government had sealed bank accounts and properties registered under Rizvi’s name and launched a targeted operation against the TLP’s three-tier leadership network. The move follows the Punjab cabinet’s decision last week to impose a ban on the organisation, with final approval now pending from the federal government.

Bukhari revealed that during a raid on Rizvi’s residence, authorities recovered 1.92 kilograms of gold, 898 grams of silver, 69 luxury watches, several ornaments, and foreign currency, including 50,000 Indian rupees. She said the discovery reflected the “scale of TLP’s financial network” and warned that educated individuals aiding the group would face prosecution under terrorism laws.

The minister added that the Punjab government had taken control of 330 mosques previously affiliated with the TLP. While the mosques will remain open for prayers, political or provocative gatherings will be banned. She reiterated that the government would strictly enforce the Loudspeaker Act, allowing its use only for the call to prayer.

Bukhari clarified that the grave of TLP founder Khadim Hussain Rizvi would not be relocated but would no longer be permitted as a site for fundraising or political mobilisation. She also confirmed that 223 TLP-linked seminaries had been geo-tagged, with most expected to reopen soon under moderate Sunni scholars.

Authorities have also warned social media users against promoting violence or participating in online radicalisation campaigns. Those inciting unrest on platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook could face charges under anti-terrorism laws, potentially losing eligibility for university admissions, visas, or other state facilities.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police confirmed a major recovery from Rizvi’s residence, including Rs144.4 million in cash and jewellery valued at over Rs63.4 million. The operation, conducted in coordination with the Federal Investigation Agency and the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency, also led to the confiscation of foreign currency worth more than Rs2.5 million in multiple denominations.

The crackdown follows violent clashes in Muridke, where TLP supporters attempted to march toward Islamabad in defiance of Section 144. The confrontation left three civilians and one police officer dead, with over 150 people injured, prompting widespread operations against the group across Punjab and other parts of the country.

