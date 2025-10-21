World

Protest against police inaction leads 24 transgender individuals to drink poison

By News Desk
Pakistan's transgender community activists and supporters gather during Moorat march in Karachi on November 20, 2022. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

In a shocking act of protest, 24 transgender individuals in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India, reportedly consumed poison to demonstrate against police negligence in a recent sexual assault case. A viral video showed the group drinking phenyl, a toxic liquid, in what appeared to be a mass suicide attempt.

The protest followed an incident in which one of the community members was sexually assaulted by two men. The group resorted to this drastic measure after police allegedly failed to take any action against the suspects. The individuals were immediately rushed to a hospital, where medical staff confirmed their condition was no longer life-threatening.

Police authorities have since stated that they are working to locate and arrest the individuals responsible for the assault. Meanwhile, transgender rights groups across India have expressed their outrage, calling for justice and stronger legal action against those involved in the assault.

The incident highlights the ongoing struggles faced by transgender communities in India, as they continue to fight for justice and equality in a society often indifferent to their plight.

