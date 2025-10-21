PPP leader Shaheryar Shar, son booked in girl’s kidnapping case in Ghotki

GHOTKI: Sindh Police on Tuesday registered a case against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former MPA Sardar Shaheryar Shar, his son Jehangir Shar, and several others for their alleged involvement in the abduction of a girl in Ghotki, according to media reports.
The FIR was lodged by Supreme Court lawyer Ubaidullah Ghotho, the girl’s father, who claimed that his daughter, Erum, had been harassed for several days before being kidnapped from their home. The case, filed at the A-Section police station, also includes provisions of the Lawyers Protection Act.
Advocate Ghotho alleged that Shaheryar Shar, Jehangir Shar, Imtiaz Shar, and others were behind the kidnapping. However, Shaheryar Shar denied the accusations, condemning the abduction and asserting that he had no connection with any criminal activity.
Meanwhile, a video circulating on social media shows a girl identifying herself as Erum, claiming that she married Imtiaz Shar of her own free will and requesting police protection.
It is noteworthy that Advocate Ghotho is also the lawyer representing the complainant in the Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar attack case.
Earlier, on March 19, 2025, Shaheryar Shar, his son, and eight others were booked in connection with an armed attack on PPP MPA Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar in Ubauro on March 16. Although Dahar escaped unharmed, his bodyguard was killed and three others were injured in the assault.
