PM unveils ‘INSPIRE’ to build Pakistan’s chip industry, eyes entry into $600b global market

- Premier Shehbaz vows to fast-track digital transformation, innovation-led growth under knowledge economy
- Rs4.5b initiative to train 7,200 professionals, link academia with semiconductor industry
- Programme marks Pakistan’s first formal step into trillion-dollar global chip ecosystem
- MoITT, PSEB spearhead national roadmap for semiconductor research and design
- Seven IC labs, nine universities to anchor training, innovation and industry linkages
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday launched INSPIRE—the Initiative to Nurture Semiconductor Professionals for Industry, Research and Education—declaring it a milestone in Pakistan’s transition toward a knowledge-based digital economy and the country’s formal entry into the $600 billion global semiconductor ecosystem.
At the launch ceremony, the prime minister said the programme would pave the way for technological self-reliance, global competitiveness, and innovation-led growth, enabling Pakistan to contribute talent and technology to one of the world’s most advanced industries.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif launches Inspire, an Initiative by Ministry of Information Technology to nurture Semiconductor professionals for industry research and education. pic.twitter.com/5QNko8JFBP
— Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) October 21, 2025
The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) and executed by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), is part of the government’s broader National Semiconductor Development Roadmap. The global semiconductor market, currently valued at over $600 billion, is projected to exceed $1 trillion by 2030.
‘Building the foundations of a new economic frontier’
PM Shehbaz said INSPIRE embodies the government’s vision of preparing Pakistan’s youth for “industries of tomorrow.”
“Through this initiative, we are building the foundations of a new economic frontier — one where Pakistan contributes talent, technology, and innovation to the world,” he remarked.
He said Allah Almighty had blessed Pakistan with abundant resources, and it was the government’s responsibility to harness them effectively.
Reaffirming full state backing, the prime minister directed all relevant ministries to fast-track implementation and said the Planning Ministry had allocated Rs4.5 billion under the PSDP for the program—“a drop in the ocean,” he noted, assuring that funding would not be an issue.
Digitisation drive, fiscal reforms, and institutional backing
Shehbaz Sharif also highlighted parallel reforms under way, including the establishment of the Pakistan Digital Authority, digitization of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and the transition toward a cashless economy.
Commending the IT Ministry and PSEB for aligning workforce development with global industry needs, he lauded the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for fostering public–private collaboration and attracting investments in high-technology sectors.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses the launching ceremony of Inspire, an Initiative by Ministry of Information Technology to nurture Semiconductor professionals for industry research and education. pic.twitter.com/0OrwOVA5yS
— Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) October 21, 2025
He reaffirmed his government’s resolve to strengthen Pakistan’s digital and industrial capacity through education, inclusion, and global partnerships.
Empowering youth, women, and academia
Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said INSPIRE reflects the prime minister’s vision of a technology-driven, inclusive economy that empowers youth and women with advanced technical skills.
“This initiative will enable our students, researchers, and professionals to move from learning to leading roles in the global semiconductor industry,” she said.
She added that the ministry was actively building international partnerships and investment collaborations in areas such as semiconductor design, broadband infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing.
Creating Pakistan’s semiconductor ecosystem
Dr. Naveed Sherwani, Chairman of the National Semiconductor Task Force, said INSPIRE represents the first phase of Pakistan’s long-term semiconductor strategy.
“My vision for Pakistan’s semiconductor future goes beyond training talent — it’s about building an interconnected ecosystem that unites academia, research, and industry,” he noted.
براہِ راست:وزیرِاعظم محمد شہبازشریف کی وزارتِ آئی ٹی کے تحت منصوبہ “انسپائرانیشی ایٹیو”میں شرکت https://t.co/gFJ9k482Cr
— Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) October 21, 2025
PSEB CEO Abu Bakar said the board would train 7,200 professionals over five years in semiconductor design, verification, and research, working with nine public-sector universities and establishing six Integrated Circuit (IC) labs nationwide.
As part of Pakistan’s National Semiconductor Development Roadmap, INSPIRE will lay the groundwork for future Outsourced Assembly & Testing (OSAT) and fabrication capabilities, positioning Pakistan as a credible contributor to the trillion-dollar global chip supply chain.
“With INSPIRE, Pakistan enters a new chapter of digital transformation—one defined by innovation, opportunity, and resilience,” the prime minister said in conclusion.
