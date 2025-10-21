NATIONAL

Pakistan, China expand scientific cooperation to fight smog and air pollution

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have agreed to strengthen collaboration in research, technology, and policy development to combat smog and air pollution, marking a new phase of environmental cooperation under their longstanding strategic partnership.

A delegation from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), led by Professor Dr. Gan Zhang, a renowned environmental geochemist, along with Dr. Shizhen Zhao and Dr. Yangzhi Mo, visited the Confucius Institute at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF). The delegation held an extensive meeting with Dr. Saddam Hussain, Vice Chairman and Dean of the institute, to discuss joint scientific and academic efforts targeting Pakistan’s growing air quality challenges.

The talks focused on adapting China’s successful pollution control measures to Pakistan’s context through advanced technologies, integrated policy models, and scientific innovation.

Both sides agreed to develop joint research programmes, technical training initiatives, and institutional partnerships aimed at curbing smog and improving air quality, particularly in Punjab’s industrial and urban regions where pollution peaks during winter.

Professor Zhang, who is a member of the CAS Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) environmental network, reaffirmed China’s commitment to promoting regional cooperation on climate and environmental governance.

“The future of sustainable development lies in multidisciplinary collaboration,” he said, stressing the need to integrate geochemistry, atmospheric sciences, and environmental management to achieve long-term ecological balance.

The visiting delegation is part of the BRI framework, which links research institutions across South and Southeast Asia to address shared environmental challenges. Under this framework, CAS has been working with regional partners to enhance scientific monitoring, policy integration, and cross-border cooperation on air and water quality.

China has also been extending practical assistance to Pakistan by providing components and technical expertise for the deployment of anti-smog guns — devices designed to suppress airborne dust and particulate matter in heavily polluted urban zones. These technologies, widely used in several Chinese cities, are expected to aid local authorities in reducing smog intensity and improving air quality indices during peak pollution months.

During the visit, discussions also highlighted the importance of capacity building and technology transfer to strengthen Pakistan’s environmental monitoring systems.

Dr. Saddam Hussain said the collaboration reflects a shared recognition that “clean air is not only an environmental goal but a foundation for public health and sustainable economic growth.”

Earlier, Professor Dr. Mazhar Ayaz, Vice Chancellor of the Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CUVAS), also visited the Confucius Institute at UAF and met with Dr. Hussain to review the progress of the CUVAS Confucius Institute subset and discuss ongoing post-flood rehabilitation and environmental recovery projects.

Both academic leaders reaffirmed the importance of advancing cooperation under the “One Health” framework — a holistic approach that connects human, animal, and environmental health. They emphasised that environmental degradation, zoonotic diseases, and public health are interconnected challenges that require coordinated action.

Environmental experts say these engagements highlight the growing depth of Pakistan–China cooperation, which has expanded beyond infrastructure and trade to include science, technology, and climate governance. The emerging focus on air quality research marks a strategic shift toward sustainability within the broader China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative.

Analysts view this partnership as a timely step, given that Pakistan’s major cities, including Lahore and Faisalabad, consistently rank among the world’s most polluted. Experts hope the collaboration will lead to the establishment of advanced air quality monitoring stations, regional research hubs, and data-driven policy frameworks to guide future action.

As Pakistan and China continue to deepen scientific collaboration, both countries aim to transform environmental cooperation into a cornerstone of their strategic relationship. The initiative underscores a shared vision of clean air, resilient ecosystems, and sustainable modernisation across the region.

