Pakistan, China expand scientific cooperation to fight smog and air pollution

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have agreed to strengthen collaboration in research, technology, and policy development to combat smog and air pollution, marking a new phase of environmental cooperation under their longstanding strategic partnership.
A delegation from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), led by Professor Dr. Gan Zhang, a renowned environmental geochemist, along with Dr. Shizhen Zhao and Dr. Yangzhi Mo, visited the Confucius Institute at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF). The delegation held an extensive meeting with Dr. Saddam Hussain, Vice Chairman and Dean of the institute, to discuss joint scientific and academic efforts targeting Pakistan’s growing air quality challenges.
The talks focused on adapting China’s successful pollution control measures to Pakistan’s context through advanced technologies, integrated policy models, and scientific innovation.
Both sides agreed to develop joint research programmes, technical training initiatives, and institutional partnerships aimed at curbing smog and improving air quality, particularly in Punjab’s industrial and urban regions where pollution peaks during winter.
Professor Zhang, who is a member of the CAS Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) environmental network, reaffirmed China’s commitment to promoting regional cooperation on climate and environmental governance.
“The future of sustainable development lies in multidisciplinary collaboration,” he said, stressing the need to integrate geochemistry, atmospheric sciences, and environmental management to achieve long-term ecological balance.
The visiting delegation is part of the BRI framework, which links research institutions across South and Southeast Asia to address shared environmental challenges. Under this framework, CAS has been working with regional partners to enhance scientific monitoring, policy integration, and cross-border cooperation on air and water quality.
China has also been extending practical assistance to Pakistan by providing components and technical expertise for the deployment of anti-smog guns — devices designed to suppress airborne dust and particulate matter in heavily polluted urban zones. These technologies, widely used in several Chinese cities, are expected to aid local authorities in reducing smog intensity and improving air quality indices during peak pollution months.
During the visit, discussions also highlighted the importance of capacity building and technology transfer to strengthen Pakistan’s environmental monitoring systems.
Dr. Saddam Hussain said the collaboration reflects a shared recognition that “clean air is not only an environmental goal but a foundation for public health and sustainable economic growth.”
Earlier, Professor Dr. Mazhar Ayaz, Vice Chancellor of the Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CUVAS), also visited the Confucius Institute at UAF and met with Dr. Hussain to review the progress of the CUVAS Confucius Institute subset and discuss ongoing post-flood rehabilitation and environmental recovery projects.
Both academic leaders reaffirmed the importance of advancing cooperation under the “One Health” framework — a holistic approach that connects human, animal, and environmental health. They emphasised that environmental degradation, zoonotic diseases, and public health are interconnected challenges that require coordinated action.
Environmental experts say these engagements highlight the growing depth of Pakistan–China cooperation, which has expanded beyond infrastructure and trade to include science, technology, and climate governance. The emerging focus on air quality research marks a strategic shift toward sustainability within the broader China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative.
Analysts view this partnership as a timely step, given that Pakistan’s major cities, including Lahore and Faisalabad, consistently rank among the world’s most polluted. Experts hope the collaboration will lead to the establishment of advanced air quality monitoring stations, regional research hubs, and data-driven policy frameworks to guide future action.
As Pakistan and China continue to deepen scientific collaboration, both countries aim to transform environmental cooperation into a cornerstone of their strategic relationship. The initiative underscores a shared vision of clean air, resilient ecosystems, and sustainable modernisation across the region.
I like this site very much so much wonderful information.
I’m still learning from you, while I’m trying to reach my goals. I absolutely love reading all that is posted on your website.Keep the tips coming. I enjoyed it!
Good – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, website theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task..
Pretty component to content. I simply stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to say that I acquire in fact loved account your weblog posts. Any way I will be subscribing on your feeds or even I success you get admission to consistently rapidly.
Helpful overview
You have brought up a very excellent details , appreciate it for the post.
Appreciate it for helping out, good information. “In case of dissension, never dare to judge till you’ve heard the other side.” by Euripides.
so much excellent info on here, : D.
I’ve been surfing on-line greater than three hours these days, yet I never discovered any fascinating article like yours. It is beautiful worth sufficient for me. In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made good content material as you probably did, the net might be much more helpful than ever before. “When you are content to be simply yourself and don’t compare or compete, everybody will respect you.” by Lao Tzu.
This is really fascinating, You are an overly professional blogger. I’ve joined your feed and stay up for in quest of extra of your excellent post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!
You got a very great website, Gladiola I found it through yahoo.
of course like your web site but you have to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very bothersome to tell the truth nevertheless I’ll definitely come back again.
I haven¦t checked in here for some time since I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Real good info can be found on website. “Prayer is the wing wherewith the soul flies to heaven, and meditation the eye wherewith we see God.” by Ambrose of Milan.
I’ve learn a few just right stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much effort you set to create this sort of great informative web site.
F*ckin¦ awesome things here. I am very satisfied to look your post. Thanks so much and i am having a look ahead to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
Sugaring effektive und moderne Haarentfernung in Berlin Die Epilation mit Zuckerpaste wird von unseren speziell dafür ausgebildeten Kosmetikerinnen / Depiladoras an allen Körperregionen durchgeführt. Wir bieten diese effektive und moderne Behandlung sehr erfolgreich und schonend mit einem Maximum in der Hygiene der Anwendung an. Sugaring wird immer beliebter.
Hey, you used to write magnificent, but the last several posts have been kinda boringK I miss your super writings. Past few posts are just a little out of track! come on!
Some truly nice stuff on this internet site, I enjoy it.
Hi there! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us so I came to take a look. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Terrific blog and outstanding design and style.
Admiring the dedication you put into your blog and in depth information you present. It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same outdated rehashed material. Great read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
I was wondering if you ever considered changing the page layout of your site? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?
Whats Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It absolutely useful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to give a contribution & help other users like its aided me. Good job.
Very great post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing on your feed and I am hoping you write once more soon!
You have brought up a very wonderful points, thankyou for the post.
I like this post, enjoyed this one appreciate it for putting up.
This actually answered my drawback, thank you!
It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you some interesting things or suggestions. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article. I want to read even more things about it!
I have not checked in here for some time because I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I’ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
whoah this blog is fantastic i love reading your posts. Keep up the great work! You know, many people are hunting around for this information, you can help them greatly.
Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good success. If you know of any please share. Thank you!
F*ckin’ tremendous issues here. I am very happy to see your post. Thank you so much and i am taking a look ahead to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
I’d forever want to be update on new blog posts on this web site, bookmarked! .
You are my intake, I possess few blogs and often run out from to brand.
I’ve been browsing on-line greater than 3 hours nowadays, yet I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It¦s lovely price enough for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made just right content material as you probably did, the web might be much more helpful than ever before.
A lot of thanks for your entire effort on this web site. Ellie really likes managing investigations and it’s really obvious why. Most of us hear all relating to the dynamic means you produce good guides through the web blog and in addition welcome participation from some others on this article while my princess is now understanding a lot. Enjoy the remaining portion of the year. You’re doing a terrific job.
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the pictures on this blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
I got what you mean , thanks for posting.Woh I am happy to find this website through google. “I was walking down the street wearing glasses when the prescription ran out.” by Steven Wright.
Enjoyed looking through this, very good stuff, regards.
After study a few of the blog posts on your website now, and I truly like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Pls check out my web site as well and let me know what you think.
The next time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I mean, I know it was my choice to read, but I actually thought youd have something interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you could fix if you werent too busy looking for attention.
Thanks, I have just been searching for information about this subject for ages and yours is the best I’ve discovered so far. But, what about the bottom line? Are you certain about the supply?
I’m still learning from you, while I’m trying to reach my goals. I absolutely love reading everything that is written on your blog.Keep the posts coming. I enjoyed it!
Great – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, web site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task.
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed reading it, you are a great author.I will make sure to bookmark your blog and will eventually come back from now on. I want to encourage continue your great job, have a nice weekend!
Thanks for another fantastic article. Where else could anybody get that type of info in such an ideal way of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.
Hello! I just would like to give a huge thumbs up for the great info you have here on this post. I will be coming back to your blog for more soon.
Super-Duper website! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am taking your feeds also.
Real informative and superb bodily structure of subject material, now that’s user friendly (:.
My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of your post’s to be exactly I’m looking for. can you offer guest writers to write content for yourself? I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on a few of the subjects you write about here. Again, awesome site!
Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any tips?
I just couldn’t depart your web site before suggesting that I actually enjoyed the standard info a person provide for your visitors? Is going to be back often in order to check up on new posts
I’ve recently started a blog, the information you offer on this web site has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Good day very nice website!! Man .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I will bookmark your blog and take the feeds alsoKI’m happy to seek out so many useful information right here in the post, we need work out more strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to claim that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your weblog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing for your feeds and even I success you access consistently quickly.
I like this post, enjoyed this one thank you for posting. “I never let schooling interfere with my education.” by Mark Twain.
I just could not depart your web site before suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the standard info a person provide for your visitors? Is going to be back often in order to check up on new posts
Terrific work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the internet. Shame on Google for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my web site . Thanks =)
What’s Going down i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It positively helpful and it has helped me out loads. I’m hoping to give a contribution & aid other users like its aided me. Great job.
Regards for this wondrous post, I am glad I discovered this web site on yahoo.
Great goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely magnificent. I actually like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it smart. I can not wait to read much more from you. This is actually a terrific website.
Hey very cool site!! Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds also…I’m happy to find numerous useful information here in the post, we need develop more strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
Hi there I am so excited I found your webpage, I really found you by error, while I was browsing on Digg for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say thanks a lot for a marvelous post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the awesome job.
I genuinely enjoy examining on this website , it has fantastic blog posts.
I got what you intend, thankyou for putting up.Woh I am delighted to find this website through google.
Very nice info and straight to the point. I am not sure if this is in fact the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to get some professional writers? Thanks in advance 🙂
Great line up. We will be linking to this great article on our site. Keep up the good writing.
I do agree with all of the ideas you have presented in your post. They are really convincing and will definitely work. Still, the posts are too short for beginners. Could you please extend them a little from next time? Thanks for the post.
Spot on with this write-up, I actually assume this web site needs rather more consideration. I’ll most likely be again to learn rather more, thanks for that info.
Great blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m totally overwhelmed .. Any tips? Kudos!
I loved as much as you will receive carried out proper here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. however, you command get got an shakiness over that you wish be handing over the following. ill indisputably come further until now once more since precisely the same just about a lot incessantly within case you defend this increase.
I have read several excellent stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how so much attempt you set to make this type of excellent informative website.
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your content seem to be running off the screen in Safari. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The design look great though! Hope you get the issue solved soon. Kudos
After study a few of the blog posts on your website now, and I truly like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Pls check out my web site as well and let me know what you think.
Fantastic beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea
This really answered my problem, thank you!
I really appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thanks again!