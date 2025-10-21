Naqvi firm on Asia Cup trophy ceremony handover as India resists participation

KARACHI: The dispute over the Asia Cup trophy took another turn on Tuesday after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) contacted Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi, urging him to hand over the trophy without holding a ceremony.

Naqvi, who also serves as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, said the ACC had informed the BCCI that a formal presentation ceremony will take place in Dubai on December 10, where he intends to personally hand the trophy to the Indian team.

The controversy began after last month’s Asia Cup final in Dubai, where India defeated Pakistan by five wickets but refused to collect the winners’ trophy from Naqvi. The snub followed a tournament marred by political and sporting tensions between the two countries.

Naqvi has remained adamant that the trophy handover should be conducted formally, saying that the dignity of the competition demands it. Following the incident, he posted on X that if India “truly want it, they are welcome to come to the ACC office and collect it.”

According to Indian media reports, cricket boards from Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have supported the BCCI’s position, calling for the issue to be settled without ceremony. Sources within the ACC said Naqvi has insisted that a BCCI representative collect the trophy from him in person, but the Indian board has rejected that proposal and plans to raise the matter at the next ICC meeting.

Relations between the two cricket boards have been strained for months, reflecting the broader political tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad. During the Asia Cup, Indian players refused the traditional pre-match handshakes with the Pakistan team, prompting criticism from Pakistani players who described the move as disrespectful to the spirit of the game.

The tournament, held from September 9 to 28 in the UAE, was meant to mark a revival of regional cricketing ties but instead became a flashpoint for political friction. Heated on-field exchanges and the trophy row have left the Asia Cup overshadowed by rivalry rather than sport, with both sides showing little sign of backing down.