Is your hand sanitizer putting you at risk of cancer?

The European Union is considering a potential ban on ethanol in hand sanitizers and other biocidal products, following a recent scientific review that suggests the substance may pose a higher risk of cancer.

This possible ban is based on an internal advisory report from a working group within the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), released on October 10. The group has recommended that ethanol be classified as a hazardous substance due to its potential to cause cancer and reproductive issues.

The primary concern is not the immediate use of hand sanitizers, but rather the cumulative long-term exposure to ethanol, particularly through inhalation of vapors or absorption through the skin. The ECHA’s assessment focuses on the potential carcinogenic and reproductive toxicity of the chemical.

If approved, this classification could lead to recommendations for replacing ethanol in a variety of cleaning and disinfectant products. The ECHA has confirmed to Reuters that if its expert committee concludes that ethanol poses a cancer risk or harms human reproduction, it would suggest finding alternatives.

What happens next?

The ECHA Biocidal Products Committee will meet between November 25 and 28 to discuss the findings. A final decision will be made by the European Commission based on the committee’s scientific review.

However, the ECHA has clarified that no final decision has been made yet. The agency also stated that ethanol could still be approved for use in biocidal products if deemed safe based on expected exposure levels, or if no suitable alternatives are found.

This proposed action by the EU contrasts with the stance of the World Health Organization (WHO), which currently lists ethanol and isopropanol as safe for use in hand hygiene. This ongoing debate highlights the evolving nature of scientific risk assessment and the more cautious approach taken by European regulators, which could significantly impact the formulation of sanitizers and disinfectants across the continent.