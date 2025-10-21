NATIONAL

ECP withdraws Punjab local body delimitation schedule

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday withdrew the delimitation schedule for Punjab’s local body elections following the passage of a new local government law.

According to an official statement, the decision was made during a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. The ECP secretary briefed the meeting that the Punjab Assembly had passed the Local Government Act 2025, which has also been approved by the provincial governor.

With the enactment of the new law, the Local Government Act 2022 stands repealed, prompting the commission to withdraw the earlier notification issued for delimitations under the previous framework.

Earlier, on October 8, the ECP had announced that local body elections in Punjab would be held in December 2025 under the 2022 act. A five-member bench headed by CEC Raja had directed that the delimitation of constituencies be completed within two months to pave the way for polls.

At that time, the CEC had expressed concern over delays in holding elections, terming it “a matter of embarrassment” that polls were yet to be conducted in Islamabad and Punjab.

The ECP had also come under pressure from political parties, including the PPP, which had urged the commission to hold the local government elections without further delay.

Previous article
Pakistan, China expand scientific cooperation to fight smog and air pollution
Next article
PPP leader Shaheryar Shar, son booked in girl’s kidnapping case in Ghotki
News Desk
News Desk

67 COMMENTS

  4. hello there and thank you on your information – I’ve certainly picked up anything new from right here. I did alternatively experience some technical issues using this website, as I experienced to reload the web site many occasions prior to I may get it to load correctly. I were puzzling over if your web hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading cases times will often affect your placement in google and could damage your high quality ranking if advertising and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my email and could glance out for much more of your respective intriguing content. Make sure you replace this once more soon..

  8. Howdy very cool website!! Guy .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I will bookmark your web site and take the feeds also?KI am glad to search out so many helpful info right here in the post, we’d like develop extra techniques in this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .

  9. Thank you a lot for giving everyone an exceptionally superb opportunity to discover important secrets from this website. It is often so pleasing and as well , stuffed with a lot of fun for me personally and my office colleagues to search your blog minimum three times every week to learn the new guides you will have. And definitely, we are certainly fascinated for the brilliant tips and hints served by you. Certain 1 areas in this posting are in truth the very best we’ve ever had.

  11. Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading it, you can be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and may come back down the road. I want to encourage you to continue your great writing, have a nice afternoon!

  13. An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!

  18. I like what you guys are up also. Such smart work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my website 🙂

  19. Appreciating the commitment you put into your blog and in depth information you provide. It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same outdated rehashed information. Excellent read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.

  21. You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and very broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!

  28. I like the valuable information you supply to your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and test once more here regularly. I’m somewhat sure I will be informed many new stuff proper here! Good luck for the next!

  34. I’ll right away clutch your rss feed as I can not find your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly let me understand so that I may just subscribe. Thanks.

  35. certainly like your web site but you need to check the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very troublesome to inform the truth nevertheless I’ll certainly come back again.

  38. I’ve been browsing on-line more than three hours today, yet I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It’s beautiful price sufficient for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made just right content material as you probably did, the internet shall be a lot more useful than ever before. “When there is a lack of honor in government, the morals of the whole people are poisoned.” by Herbert Clark Hoover.

  41. I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.

  44. Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you¦ve on this web site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched everywhere and simply couldn’t come across. What a perfect site.

  45. Hi there, I found your website by way of Google whilst looking for a related topic, your website came up, it appears good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

  47. I’ve been browsing on-line more than 3 hours today, but I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is lovely value enough for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made just right content as you did, the web can be a lot more useful than ever before.

  48. What i do not understood is if truth be told how you’re not really much more smartly-favored than you might be now. You’re very intelligent. You know thus significantly on the subject of this matter, produced me for my part believe it from a lot of varied angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be interested until it is something to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your personal stuffs great. All the time take care of it up!

  52. Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your website is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you’ve on this site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched everywhere and simply could not come across. What an ideal web site.

  56. I like what you guys are up also. Such clever work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my web site 🙂

  58. I have been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or weblog posts in this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this web site. Reading this information So i?¦m satisfied to exhibit that I have an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I so much indubitably will make certain to do not fail to remember this web site and give it a look on a continuing basis.

  61. With every thing which appears to be building throughout this particular subject matter, a significant percentage of opinions tend to be rather stimulating. Even so, I appologize, because I do not give credence to your whole strategy, all be it radical none the less. It appears to me that your commentary are actually not totally rationalized and in actuality you are generally yourself not even totally certain of your argument. In any event I did appreciate reading it.

  63. An interesting discussion is worth comment. I think that you should write more on this topic, it might not be a taboo subject but generally people are not enough to speak on such topics. To the next. Cheers

  64. An interesting dialogue is value comment. I believe that you need to write extra on this topic, it won’t be a taboo subject however usually individuals are not sufficient to speak on such topics. To the next. Cheers

  65. You actually make it appear really easy with your presentation however I in finding this matter to be actually one thing which I think I’d never understand. It kind of feels too complicated and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward on your subsequent put up, I’ll attempt to get the grasp of it!

  67. I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this site. Studying this information So i¦m satisfied to convey that I’ve an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I such a lot surely will make sure to do not disregard this site and provides it a glance regularly.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

CELEBRITY

Yasir Nawaz explains why he confronted Fiza Ali over remarks about...

Yasir Nawaz, a prominent figure in Pakistani television and film, has spoken openly about the controversy surrounding Fiza Ali’s criticism of his wife, host...

A measured easing

ATC Lahore sentences banned TLP activist to over 35 years in prison for threats to ex-CJP Isa

PM pushes power sector privatisation, lays out vision for technology-driven Daanish University

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.