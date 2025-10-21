CM Maryam launches Punjab’s first Mobile Police Stations, vows citizen-centred policing

33 units, including seven ‘Pink’ stations for women, to deliver services across districts

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday inaugurated the province’s first-ever Mobile Police Station and Licensing Unit, calling it a breakthrough step in taking essential policing and licensing services directly to citizens—particularly those in far-flung areas.

According to officials, the mobile units will provide a wide range of facilities, including FIR registration, issuance and renewal of learner, regular and international driving licenses, and women-specific licensing services. They will also extend outreach to girls’ education centres and working women, ensuring equitable access to public services.

During the launch ceremony, Maryam Nawaz inspected the mobile police station, handed over its keys to relevant officers, interacted with staff and urged them to maintain a compassionate and public-friendly approach in their dealings.

Officials briefed the CM that 33 mobile police stations and licensing units would operate across various districts to expand service delivery. Of these, seven ‘Pink’ Mobile Police Stations—staffed entirely by female officers—are designed to serve women in a secure and comfortable environment.

Authorities also informed her that the Punjab government will issue a public itinerary for the movement of these mobile units so residents can know in advance when services will reach their areas. The chief minister said the initiative reflects her government’s commitment to building modern, inclusive, and responsive policing across the province.

Facemasks made mandatory for traffic police and ‘Suthra Punjab’ teams amid smog

In a related move, CM Maryam Nawaz has directed that wearing facemasks be made compulsory for all traffic police personnel and ‘Suthra Punjab’ teams to safeguard workers’ health amid rising smog levels.

She noted that officers performing duties amid vehicular emissions must strictly wear masks and instructed senior officials to ensure full enforcement of the directive. The same rule applies to all workers under the ‘Suthra Punjab’ initiative.

Maryam Nawaz said the step forms part of the provincial government’s proactive measures to protect frontline workers and mitigate the health hazards posed by worsening air quality during the smog season.