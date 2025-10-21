China, U.S. ‘can and should’ become partners and friends: Chinese vice president

BEIJING: Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said on Tuesday that China and the United States can and should become partners and friends, since they share broad common interests and promising cooperation prospects.
Han made the remark during a meeting in Beijing with Rob Wagner, president of the Oregon State Senate in the United States.
He noted that a series of important consensuses have been reached between the two countries’ leaders during phone talks held since the beginning of the year.
Han expressed hope that the U.S. side would work with China in a spirit of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation to jointly find the right way for the two major countries to interact in the new era, benefiting both nations and the world.
Oregon has maintained friendly, cooperative relations with China for a long time, he said. China hopes that Oregon State Senate President Wagner and his fellow senators will continue to enhance communication and exchange between the two sides, deepen people-to-people relations and play an exemplary role in promoting subnational China-U.S. cooperation.
Wagner expressed his hopes for the success of the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, adding that U.S.-China cooperation at the subnational level is very important and that Oregon has passed a bill to continue strengthening its friendly cooperation with China.
mxawok
Those are yours alright! . We at least need to get these people stealing images to start blogging! They probably just did a image search and grabbed them. They look good though!
you have a great blog here! would you like to make some invite posts on my blog?
Can I just say what a relief to find someone who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift.
Of course, what a magnificent blog and educative posts, I will bookmark your site.Have an awsome day!
F*ckin’ tremendous things here. I’m very satisfied to see your article. Thanks so much and i’m having a look ahead to contact you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
Hello, i feel that i saw you visited my web site so i got here to “return the desire”.I am trying to to find issues to improve my site!I suppose its adequate to use a few of your ideas!!
Thank you for the good writeup. It in reality was once a leisure account it. Look complicated to far brought agreeable from you! By the way, how could we keep in touch?
Can I simply say what a reduction to find someone who truly knows what theyre speaking about on the internet. You positively know find out how to deliver a problem to mild and make it important. Extra folks must read this and perceive this facet of the story. I cant believe youre no more popular since you positively have the gift.
F*ckin’ amazing things here. I’m very satisfied to see your post. Thanks so much and i’m taking a look ahead to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
Spot on with this write-up, I actually suppose this website wants much more consideration. I’ll in all probability be once more to read much more, thanks for that info.
This really answered my downside, thanks!
You are a very bright individual!
You made some first rate factors there. I appeared on the internet for the difficulty and found most individuals will associate with along with your website.
Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!
Its such as you learn my mind! You seem to know so much about this, such as you wrote the guide in it or something. I feel that you just could do with some to pressure the message house a little bit, however instead of that, this is magnificent blog. A great read. I will certainly be back.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
I have been browsing online more than 3 hours lately, yet I by no means found any fascinating article like yours. It?¦s pretty price sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all web owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you probably did, the web will probably be a lot more helpful than ever before.
Hey! Would you mind if I share your blog with my twitter group? There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content. Please let me know. Many thanks
Whats Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely helpful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to give a contribution & help other users like its helped me. Great job.
you have a great blog here! would you like to make some invite posts on my blog?
Admiring the commitment you put into your site and in depth information you provide. It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed material. Fantastic read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.