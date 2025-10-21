China, U.S. ‘can and should’ become partners and friends: Chinese vice president

BEIJING: Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said on Tuesday that China and the United States can and should become partners and friends, since they share broad common interests and promising cooperation prospects.

Han made the remark during a meeting in Beijing with Rob Wagner, president of the Oregon State Senate in the United States.

He noted that a series of important consensuses have been reached between the two countries’ leaders during phone talks held since the beginning of the year.

Han expressed hope that the U.S. side would work with China in a spirit of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation to jointly find the right way for the two major countries to interact in the new era, benefiting both nations and the world.

Oregon has maintained friendly, cooperative relations with China for a long time, he said. China hopes that Oregon State Senate President Wagner and his fellow senators will continue to enhance communication and exchange between the two sides, deepen people-to-people relations and play an exemplary role in promoting subnational China-U.S. cooperation.

Wagner expressed his hopes for the success of the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, adding that U.S.-China cooperation at the subnational level is very important and that Oregon has passed a bill to continue strengthening its friendly cooperation with China.