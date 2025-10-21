Opinion

A gamble of alliances

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
1

With global political tides swinging, Pakistan’s civil-military elite seems to be recalibrating its foreign policy compass towards the United States. From nominating Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize twice to immediately endorsing his Gaza plan, Islamabad appears rather eager to find favour with a leader who actually values transactional alliances over traditional diplomacy. Along with diplomatic advances, offers of rare earth elements (REEs) and crypto investments appear to be plugging up any possible holes.

The pivot comes as Pakistan’s geo-political stature has risen sharply and somewhat unexpectedly. While long considered conventionally subpar to India, the performance of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during the conflict earlier this year has dramatically shifted the regional balance of power, boosting Islamabad’s relevance in the eyes of world powers.

However, this newfound leverage has placed Pakistan at a dangerous crossroads. Policymakers must understand that transactional relationships never last long.

Attempting to balance great powers — courting the US, while managing the deep-rooted alliance with China — is a walk on a knife’s edge. With a full-blown terrorism crisis on Pakistan’s western border, the country cannot afford to become a battleground for superpower rivalry once again. Pakistan desperately needs a long-term foreign policy, not a series of short-term, high-stake gambles.

ABDULLAH ALI

KARACHI

Previous article
Dam illusion
Next article
Current account woes
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

1 COMMENT

  1. What¦s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It absolutely useful and it has helped me out loads. I am hoping to contribute & aid different users like its aided me. Great job.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, Bahrain naval chiefs discuss regional maritime security, bilateral cooperation

Rear Admiral Ahmed Mohamed Ebrahim Al Bin Ali calls on Admiral Naveed Ashraf during visit to Naval Headquarters Commander of Royal Bahrain Naval...

Eight terrorists killed in joint operation following martyrdom of five cops in Karak attack

PTI rejects PM’s dialogue overture as ‘pure duplicity’

China offers platform for dialogue between Cambodia, Thailand

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.