A gamble of alliances

With global political tides swinging, Pakistan’s civil-military elite seems to be recalibrating its foreign policy compass towards the United States. From nominating Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize twice to immediately endorsing his Gaza plan, Islamabad appears rather eager to find favour with a leader who actually values transactional alliances over traditional diplomacy. Along with diplomatic advances, offers of rare earth elements (REEs) and crypto investments appear to be plugging up any possible holes.

The pivot comes as Pakistan’s geo-political stature has risen sharply and somewhat unexpectedly. While long considered conventionally subpar to India, the performance of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during the conflict earlier this year has dramatically shifted the regional balance of power, boosting Islamabad’s relevance in the eyes of world powers.

However, this newfound leverage has placed Pakistan at a dangerous crossroads. Policymakers must understand that transactional relationships never last long.

Attempting to balance great powers — courting the US, while managing the deep-rooted alliance with China — is a walk on a knife’s edge. With a full-blown terrorism crisis on Pakistan’s western border, the country cannot afford to become a battleground for superpower rivalry once again. Pakistan desperately needs a long-term foreign policy, not a series of short-term, high-stake gambles.

ABDULLAH ALI

KARACHI