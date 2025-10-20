Wheat policy wins breathing room — but reform must follow

The government’s approval of the 2025-26 wheat policy marks an important step toward stabilising the agricultural economy, but it also reinforces a familiar pattern: short-term price interventions in place of long-term structural reform. Allowing unrestricted inter-provincial movement is a welcome correction to Punjab’s restrictive regime, which had triggered both price distortions and provincial tensions. Ensuring smooth supply flows is essential for national food security and restoring confidence among stakeholders.
Setting the procurement price at Rs3,500 per maund, aligned with international import parity, is clearly designed to placate domestic producers while avoiding an explicit subsidy that may draw scrutiny from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Nonetheless, the creation of a 6.2 million-tonne strategic reserve by federal and provincial authorities represents a significant fiscal commitment at a time when Pakistan remains under pressure to restrain quasi-fiscal support to major sectors.
The IMF has repeatedly urged Islamabad to wean farmers off guaranteed pricing mechanisms that distort markets, create rent-seeking behaviour and lead to ballooning government stocks that often deteriorate before reaching consumers. Continuing to rely on high procurement prices without simultaneously improving farmer productivity risks embedding inefficiency deeper into the sector. While political expediency may justify support ahead of harvest cycles, the broader question remains unanswered: how long can Pakistan afford to subsidise inefficiency rather than modernise it?
The answer lies in rethinking agricultural support from price guarantees to productivity enhancement. Rather than repeatedly leaning on procurement prices to reassure farmers, the government must focus on policies that help farmers compete globally without perpetual support. This demands access to affordable agricultural financing for mechanisation, improved seed technology, irrigation efficiency and value-chain integration. Crop insurance schemes that protect farmers from natural disasters — now occurring with greater frequency due to climate change — would reduce their dependence on procurement safety nets.
Moreover, strategic reserves should be sized based on realistic consumption and emergency needs rather than becoming quasi-permanent warehouses of political comfort. Weekly monitoring by a dedicated national food security committee is a good start, but oversight must translate into actionable targets for efficiency, including reductions in post-harvest losses and more competitive grain storage systems.
Pakistan cannot aspire to become an export-oriented agricultural economy while tethering its farmers to outdated support models. A modern, technology-driven, financially inclusive farm sector is the only viable alternative to recurrent procurement-led relief measures. The newly announced policy may prevent shortages and calm markets in the short term, but the true measure of success will be whether it serves as a bridge toward reform rather than another cycle of fiscal strain.
The government has bought itself time. It must now use it to build competitiveness rather than comfort.
websitem için çok işime yaradı teşekkür ederim
Thanks for genuine connection
Your 💕 dedication to creating valuable content really shows in every single post you share
This is wisdom
Your creativity really shines through every word 🌟 you write here
Your dedication to quality shows in everything you do
Really love this perspective
Brilliant insights today
Really well done here
This post came at exactly the right moment when I needed encouragement most 💎
This is exactly what I was looking for! Perfect timing
Thanks for being such a reliable source of inspiration 🌟 💯 🎯 in our daily lives
I found your blog web site on google and test a number of of your early posts. Continue to maintain up the excellent operate. I simply extra up your RSS feed to my MSN Information Reader. Looking for ahead to reading extra from you afterward!…
Awsome blog! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am bookmarking your feeds also
Pretty component of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to claim that I get actually loved account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing in your feeds and even I fulfillment you get right of entry to consistently rapidly.
Excellent blog! Do you have any tips for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely confused .. Any ideas? Thanks!
You can certainly see your skills in the paintings you write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. Always go after your heart.
You got a very fantastic website, Gladiola I found it through yahoo.
We’re a gaggle of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your site provided us with helpful information to paintings on. You’ve done an impressive job and our entire group will probably be grateful to you.
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks!
Wow, fantastic weblog format! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The entire look of your site is magnificent, let alone the content!
Some really wonderful blog posts on this web site, thank you for contribution. “A man with a new idea is a crank — until the idea succeeds.” by Mark Twain.
Just about all of what you point out is astonishingly precise and that makes me ponder why I hadn’t looked at this with this light before. This particular piece truly did turn the light on for me as far as this specific subject matter goes. But at this time there is one particular point I am not too comfy with and whilst I attempt to reconcile that with the central theme of the point, allow me see just what all the rest of the readers have to point out.Well done.
I just could not depart your web site before suggesting that I actually enjoyed the standard info a person provide for your visitors? Is gonna be back often in order to check up on new posts
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Bless you!
Yeah bookmaking this wasn’t a risky determination outstanding post! .
Hi there! This post could not be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my good old room mate! He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this write-up to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Many thanks for sharing!
There are certainly a lot of details like that to take into consideration. That may be a great point to carry up. I offer the ideas above as common inspiration however clearly there are questions like the one you convey up where the most important thing will be working in trustworthy good faith. I don?t know if best practices have emerged around things like that, however I’m certain that your job is clearly recognized as a fair game. Both girls and boys really feel the impression of only a moment’s pleasure, for the remainder of their lives.
Sugaring effektive und moderne Haarentfernung in Berlin Die Epilation mit Zuckerpaste wird von unseren speziell dafür ausgebildeten Kosmetikerinnen / Depiladoras an allen Körperregionen durchgeführt. Wir bieten diese effektive und moderne Behandlung sehr erfolgreich und schonend mit einem Maximum in der Hygiene der Anwendung an. Sugaring wird immer beliebter.
I am not real good with English but I get hold this really easy to understand.
Your style is so unique compared to many other people. Thank you for publishing when you have the opportunity,Guess I will just make this bookmarked.2
What’s Going down i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It positively helpful and it has aided me out loads. I am hoping to give a contribution & aid different customers like its aided me. Good job.
Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept
Hello there, You’ve performed a great job. I will definitely digg it and in my view suggest to my friends. I’m sure they will be benefited from this site.
I’ve recently started a website, the info you offer on this site has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an very long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway, just wanted to say great blog!
Thanks a lot for providing individuals with a very breathtaking chance to read in detail from this web site. It is always so lovely plus jam-packed with a good time for me and my office co-workers to search your blog not less than 3 times in one week to find out the newest tips you have. And lastly, I am just usually amazed with all the remarkable tips served by you. Some 4 tips in this post are clearly the simplest I have ever had.
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been running a blog for? you made running a blog look easy. The total look of your web site is excellent, let alone the content!
Glad to be one of the visitants on this awing internet site : D.
Great line up. We will be linking to this great article on our site. Keep up the good writing.
Howdy! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog. Is it very difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any points or suggestions? Many thanks
That is very attention-grabbing, You are an overly professional blogger. I have joined your feed and sit up for in search of more of your magnificent post. Additionally, I have shared your web site in my social networks!
I found your weblog web site on google and check a few of your early posts. Continue to maintain up the very good operate. I just further up your RSS feed to my MSN Information Reader. Looking for ahead to studying extra from you later on!…
That is really interesting, You’re an excessively skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look ahead to seeking extra of your magnificent post. Additionally, I have shared your website in my social networks!
you’ve got an excellent weblog here! would you wish to make some invite posts on my weblog?
I was reading through some of your posts on this site and I believe this web site is very instructive! Retain putting up.
I simply wanted to write down a brief message to be able to thank you for those amazing techniques you are writing at this website. My considerable internet research has at the end of the day been rewarded with reliable facts and strategies to share with my great friends. I ‘d say that most of us readers are very fortunate to be in a magnificent place with many outstanding professionals with interesting advice. I feel truly happy to have come across your website page and look forward to so many more awesome moments reading here. Thanks again for a lot of things.
It’s really a great and useful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
he blog was how do i say it… relevant, finally something that helped me. Thanks
You are my intake, I own few blogs and sometimes run out from to brand.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that, this is magnificent blog. A fantastic read. I’ll certainly be back.
After all, what a great site and informative posts, I will upload inbound link – bookmark this web site? Regards, Reader.
Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.
I really happy to find this site on bing, just what I was searching for : D as well saved to my bookmarks.
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web site is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this blog. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched all over the place and just couldn’t come across. What an ideal web site.
Would love to forever get updated great web site! .
Very interesting subject , thanks for putting up.
Hmm it appears like your blog ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any tips for beginner blog writers? I’d certainly appreciate it.
Hi! I’ve been reading your web site for a long time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from New Caney Texas! Just wanted to tell you keep up the great work!
I was very pleased to find this web-site.I wanted to thanks for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you blog post.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You definitely know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something informative to read?
I was wondering if you ever thought of changing the page layout of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 images. Maybe you could space it out better?
I enjoy your piece of work, thankyou for all the informative blog posts.
I went over this website and I conceive you have a lot of wonderful information, bookmarked (:.
Awesome blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog shine. Please let me know where you got your design. Thanks
I am very happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the random misinformation that is at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.
I am often to blogging and i really appreciate your content. The article has really peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new information.
I was looking at some of your articles on this website and I believe this site is real instructive! Retain posting.
Greetings! Very helpful advice on this article! It is the little changes that make the biggest changes. Thanks a lot for sharing!
wonderful post.Ne’er knew this, regards for letting me know.
I believe that is one of the so much significant information for me. And i am glad reading your article. However wanna statement on few normal issues, The site style is ideal, the articles is really great : D. Good process, cheers
Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was looking for! “The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts about reality.” by Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
I think you have noted some very interesting points, regards for the post.
My partner and I stumbled over here from a different page and thought I might as well check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to exploring your web page repeatedly.
hello there and thanks for your info – I have certainly picked up something new from right here. I did alternatively expertise some technical points the use of this web site, since I skilled to reload the web site lots of instances previous to I may just get it to load correctly. I were pondering in case your web hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, however sluggish loading cases times will very frequently have an effect on your placement in google and can damage your quality score if advertising and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Anyway I am including this RSS to my email and can glance out for a lot extra of your respective intriguing content. Make sure you replace this again soon..
hi!,I really like your writing very much! proportion we communicate extra about your post on AOL? I require an expert on this house to resolve my problem. Maybe that is you! Looking ahead to peer you.
Its superb as your other blog posts : D, appreciate it for posting. “Experience is that marvelous thing that enables you to recognize a mistake when you make it again.” by Franklin P. Jones.
I?¦ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this sort of house . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this website. Reading this information So i am glad to express that I have an incredibly good uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed. I so much indisputably will make certain to don?¦t put out of your mind this web site and give it a look regularly.
Hello, you used to write wonderful, but the last several posts have been kinda boring?K I miss your great writings. Past several posts are just a bit out of track! come on!
Great write-up, I am normal visitor of one’s blog, maintain up the nice operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
hi!,I love your writing so much! percentage we communicate extra about your article on AOL? I need a specialist on this space to resolve my problem. May be that’s you! Having a look ahead to look you.
Great post, I think website owners should larn a lot from this web site its rattling user pleasant.
Unquestionably believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification seemed to be at the internet the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed at the same time as other people consider issues that they plainly don’t recognize about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest and also defined out the whole thing with no need side-effects , other folks can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
I?¦ve read a few good stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how so much effort you set to create such a fantastic informative site.
hello there and thank you in your information – I’ve definitely picked up something new from right here. I did then again expertise a few technical points the usage of this website, as I experienced to reload the web site a lot of occasions previous to I may get it to load properly. I had been thinking about if your web host is OK? Now not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances occasions will often affect your placement in google and can harm your high quality ranking if ads and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my email and could look out for much extra of your respective intriguing content. Make sure you update this again very soon..
I am not very fantastic with English but I come up this really easy to translate.
Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the internet the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people think about worries that they just don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Hi! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing months of hard work due to no back up. Do you have any solutions to prevent hackers?
There is evidently a lot to realize about this. I feel you made some nice points in features also.
This is very interesting, You’re an overly professional blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
I like this post, enjoyed this one appreciate it for putting up. “The goal of revival is conformity to the image of Christ, not imitation of animals.” by Richard F. Lovelace.
Hi would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using? I’m looking to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Great line up. We will be linking to this great article on our site. Keep up the good writing.
I do love the way you have framed this specific concern plus it does indeed supply me personally a lot of fodder for consideration. However, because of what I have personally seen, I simply just wish when the actual reviews pack on that men and women continue to be on issue and in no way start upon a tirade of the news du jour. All the same, thank you for this outstanding piece and though I can not agree with the idea in totality, I respect the standpoint.
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly return.
I like this internet site because so much useful material on here : D.
Good write-up, I am normal visitor of one’s web site, maintain up the excellent operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
Hi there, You’ve performed a great job. I will certainly digg it and for my part recommend to my friends. I’m confident they will be benefited from this website.
What i don’t realize is in truth how you are now not actually much more well-appreciated than you may be right now. You are so intelligent. You already know thus significantly in relation to this topic, produced me individually believe it from so many numerous angles. Its like men and women are not interested until it is one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your personal stuffs outstanding. Always deal with it up!
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!
of course like your web-site but you need to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very troublesome to inform the truth nevertheless I¦ll surely come back again.
Wonderful goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely great. I actually like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it wise. I can not wait to read far more from you. This is really a terrific website.
Thanks for another fantastic article. The place else could anybody get that kind of information in such a perfect manner of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I am on the search for such info.
Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossips and web and this is actually irritating. A good site with exciting content, that’s what I need. Thank you for keeping this website, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.
I’ve recently started a website, the information you provide on this site has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Good – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, website theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task.
Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your website is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you’ve on this website. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched everywhere and just could not come across. What a great web site.
Great write-up, I am normal visitor of one?¦s web site, maintain up the nice operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
I beloved up to you will receive carried out proper here. The cartoon is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish. however, you command get got an nervousness over that you wish be turning in the following. unwell surely come more until now again as exactly the same nearly very regularly inside of case you shield this increase.
Thanks for every other fantastic post. Where else may anybody get that type of info in such an ideal way of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I am at the look for such information.
Appreciating the time and energy you put into your site and detailed information you present. It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed material. Great read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Those are yours alright! . We at least need to get these people stealing images to start blogging! They probably just did a image search and grabbed them. They look good though!
Howdy! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog. Is it difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Thanks
I like this website because so much utile material on here : D.
I¦ve read several excellent stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you put to create this sort of magnificent informative site.
We stumbled over here from a different website and thought I might as well check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to exploring your web page again.
Hi there very nice web site!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds alsoKI’m happy to seek out a lot of useful information here in the publish, we’d like work out more strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
Do you have a spam issue on this site; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; we have created some nice procedures and we are looking to swap methods with others, be sure to shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Great work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the web. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my site . Thanks =)
I haven’t checked in here for a while because I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my website so i came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to enhance my site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
I conceive this internet site has some real superb info for everyone : D.