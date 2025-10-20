Volcano in Iran shows signs of eruption after 700,000 years

IRAN: Iran’s Taftan volcano, previously thought to be extinct, has shown signs of activity for the first time in nearly 700,000 years, prompting authorities to increase monitoring in the area.

Volcanologists now classify Taftan as “dormant” rather than extinct. While experts say there is no immediate risk of eruption, they have urged regional officials to enhance observation and preparedness.

Scientific data reveals that between July 2023 and May 2024, the ground around the volcano rose by nearly nine centimetres, indicating a buildup of gas and magma beneath the surface.

At 3,940 metres above sea level, Taftan volcano was formed by tectonic pressure from the Arabian Sea plate pushing beneath the Eurasian continental crust. Scientists warn that any future reactivation could impact nearby settlements. Authorities have advised residents to stay alert and prepare for potential emergency measures.