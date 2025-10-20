Roads to nightmares

Recently while commuting to work, I had a near-death experience due to the pathetic condition of the road I was moving on. I was lucky enough to survive, but many are not as lucky. The quality of life in Karachi has gone down seriously. The roads do not have potholes anymore; they have craters — yes, craters. It is evident even to the blind that the relevant authorities, including the city administration and cantonment boards as well as and provincial and federal governments, are just not interested in doing anything in a hurry.
Sharea Faisal, Sharah-i-Pakistan and University Road are the three key arterial roads that run across the city, catering to the commute of hundreds of thousands of people daily, but even these critical roads have not been maintained. Sharea Faisal is slightly better, but the condition of the two other arteries is something one has to suffer to believe.
It is understandable that maintaining a densely populated city is challenging, but at least the main roads should be accorded the priority they deserve. Is it really that impossible to do just this much?
FARAZ NASEEM
KARACHI
