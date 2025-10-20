NATIONAL

Punjab government imposes province-wide ban on loudspeakers, allows use only for Azaan

By News Desk

The Punjab government has announced a province-wide ban on the use of loudspeakers in mosques, limiting their use exclusively to the Azaan. The decision is intended to address growing concerns about noise pollution in residential areas and maintain public order.

Authorities have urged all religious institutions to adhere to the new regulations to foster peace and harmony within communities. This move is part of the government’s broader effort to manage urban noise levels and ensure a balanced environment across cities.

  3. Great goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just too excellent. I really like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you’re stating and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it smart. I can’t wait to read much more from you. This is really a wonderful website.

  4. Thanks , I’ve recently been searching for information about this topic for ages and yours is the greatest I have discovered till now. But, what about the bottom line? Are you sure about the source?

  5. Today, I went to the beachfront with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!

  12. Great ?V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, web site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task..

  13. I like what you guys are up also. Such clever work and reporting! Keep up the excellent works guys I?¦ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my website 🙂

  14. Sugaring effektive und moderne Haarentfernung in Berlin Die Epilation mit Zuckerpaste wird von unseren speziell dafür ausgebildeten Kosmetikerinnen / Depiladoras an allen Körperregionen durchgeführt. Wir bieten diese effektive und moderne Behandlung sehr erfolgreich und schonend mit einem Maximum in der Hygiene der Anwendung an. Sugaring wird immer beliebter.

