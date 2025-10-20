NATIONAL

Punjab CM Maryam launches flood rehabilitation drive, announces Rs100bn aid for victims

By News Desk

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched a flood rehabilitation initiative on Monday, announcing that Rs100 billion would be distributed to those affected by the recent floods.

Speaking at a camp in Dipalpur, Okara, CM Maryam began the distribution of relief cards to flood victims, ensuring they would receive aid without long delays. “We are distributing the first cheques today,” she said, emphasizing that the initiative was fully funded by Punjab’s resources.

“I did not ask for assistance from the rest of the world,” she remarked, highlighting her decision to limit flood relief efforts to the province’s own resources out of respect for the people’s dignity.

CM Maryam added that 70% of the survey assessing the flood damages had been completed. The survey, which she called “the biggest and most transparent in history,” was also financed with Punjab’s resources.

The government has begun distributing compensation in 15 districts: Okara, Jhang, Multan, Bahawalpur, Nankana, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Lodhran, Bahawalnagar, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Vehari, Kasur, Narowal, and Gujranwala.

She assured the public that the Rs100 billion allocated for flood victims would be distributed without any corruption, as she had taken measures to block any misuse of funds.

