President Zardari, PM Shehbaz celebrate Diwali with messages of unity, light, respect

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday extended warm greetings to the Hindu community in Pakistan and across the world on the occasion of Diwali — the festival of lights symbolising the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.
In his message, President Zardari said the festival reminded everyone of the “universal values of peace, compassion and harmony that are shared across faiths”. He added that these values reflected the “principles of mutual respect and coexistence that Islam itself upholds”.
“The Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights and complete freedom of religion to all citizens,” he said, reaffirming the state’s commitment to a society “where people of every faith live together in dignity and mutual respect”.
The president also paid tribute to the Hindu community’s contributions to Pakistan’s “social, cultural, and economic fabric,” noting their role in education, commerce, and public service. “May the light of Diwali bring joy to your homes and strengthen the bonds that unite us as one nation,” he added.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also conveyed his best wishes, reiterating his government’s commitment to ensuring equal rights and opportunities for all communities, regardless of belief.
“As we celebrate Diwali, let us collectively look toward a future filled with positivity and unity,” he said, describing Pakistan’s diversity as “a true source of national strength”.
On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt greetings to our Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world.
As homes and hearts are illuminated with the light of Diwali, may this festival dispel darkness, foster harmony, and guide us all toward a future of…
— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 20, 2025
He lauded the “invaluable contributions” of the Hindu community in Pakistan’s social, economic, and political spheres, saying they continued to strengthen the nation.
“The government remains committed to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision of a Pakistan where all citizens enjoy equality and freedom, regardless of religion, race or caste,” he added.
Alkhidmat Pakistan also distributed ration packages in Tando Adam, Ghotki, and other areas across the country.
Governor of Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah extended warm Diwali greetings to the Hindu community.
In their separate messages, they wished a joyous Diwali to Hindus in Sindh, across Pakistan, and around the world. Both leaders described Diwali as a festival of joy, light, peace, and love.
They highlighted Sindh’s identity as a land of peace and harmony, where people of all religions celebrate their festivals freely. On this occasion, the governor and chief minister also emphasised the importance of promoting interfaith harmony and unity among communities.
Meanwhile, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also extended warm greetings, saying Diwali reminded everyone that “light always triumphs over darkness, and truth, peace, and love prevail over hate and division.”
He said the PPP, following the vision of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, remained dedicated to building “a progressive and inclusive Pakistan where all faiths coexist in dignity and harmony”.
Bilawal lauded the Hindu community’s “invaluable contributions to Pakistan’s cultural and national life” and urged all citizens to embrace Diwali’s true spirit of compassion, unity, and hope.
“May your lives shine brightly, like the lights of Diwali, with happiness, harmony, and prosperity. Happy Diwali!” he said.
