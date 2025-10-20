Landowner throws child into brick kiln for asking for food

SHEIKHUPURA: A young boy was allegedly thrown into a brick kiln by a landowner in Sharaqpur Sharif, Sheikhupura district, Punjab, after asking for food.
Police and eyewitnesses reported that the incident occurred when the child approached the landowner, who was eating a corncob, and asked for a portion. The man reportedly became enraged and threw the child into the burning kiln.
The severely injured child was rushed to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, where officials confirmed he sustained extensive burn injuries and was in critical condition. A hospital spokesperson said, “We are doing everything possible to save his life.”
The child’s mother, who survives by begging, tearfully recounted the incident, saying, “The landowner threw my child into the fire of the kiln without any mercy.”
Police confirmed that an investigation is underway and efforts are being made to arrest the suspect responsible for this brutal act.
