Jennifer Lopez’ ex-husband speaks after decades, alleges betrayal during marriage

Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Ojani Noa has accused the singer of being unfaithful during their short-lived marriage and urged her to stop portraying herself as a victim in public statements about her past relationships.

Noa, who was married to Lopez from 1997 to 1998, responded to recent remarks the singer made suggesting her ex-partners “were not able to love her.” In a series of Instagram posts over the weekend, Noa disputed her claims, saying he had been supportive and loyal during their time together.

According to Noa, he “stood by her” before her rise to global fame but was “pushed aside” once her career took off. He insisted he had been faithful and honest, claiming Lopez’s growing success changed their relationship dynamic.

Lopez, now 56, has not publicly addressed Noa’s comments. The two met early in her career, before she became one of the world’s most recognized entertainers. Since their split, Lopez’s romantic life has remained in the public eye, with relationships involving Sean “Diddy” Combs, Cris Judd, Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony, Casper Smart, Drake, and Alex Rodriguez.

Despite a series of high-profile breakups, Lopez has often spoken about resilience and moving forward. Her former husband’s remarks, however, have reignited attention on one of her earliest relationships as the singer continues to navigate public scrutiny over her personal life.