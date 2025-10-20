Talal Chaudhry slams KP govt over return of bullet-proof vehicles

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Monday sharply criticised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s decision to return bullet-proof vehicles supplied by the federal government, describing it as an “immature” act that undermines the fight against terrorism.

Speaking to reporters, Chaudhry said the decision reflected poor judgment by the provincial leadership and put police personnel at greater risk while counter-terrorism operations were ongoing in the province.

“The federal government has so far provided Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Rs600 billion for the war against terrorism,” Chaudhry said. “That money was meant to strengthen the Civil Armed Forces, the Counter Terrorism Department, and forensic laboratories, yet no clear account has been given of how it was spent.”

He said the vehicles supplied by the federal government met international security standards and were designed to protect law enforcement officers operating in high-risk zones. “These are bullet-proof vehicles built to global standards,” he said. “Wherever these vehicles have been deployed, loss of life has been negligible.”

Rejecting the KP government’s claim that the vehicles were substandard, Chaudhry said the excuse was “childish and immature.” He added that the same model of vehicles was being used by federal ministers and senior officials in terrorism-affected areas without any complaints.

Chaudhry said the federal government had also provided the province with bullet-proof jackets, binoculars and weapons to improve the protection and capability of its security personnel. “These vehicles and equipment were provided to secure our troops and accelerate the war against terrorism,” he said.

The minister accused the KP government of lacking seriousness in its approach to counter-terrorism and of politicising security cooperation. “This immature and underdeveloped mindset is an injustice to the public,” he said. “Such people should not be the province’s chief minister. This kind of thinking is increasing risks for police personnel.”

He further claimed that the provincial authorities were not fully committed to eliminating terrorist networks. “It appears the provincial government is not interested in the total neutralisation of terrorists,” he said, alleging that police were being sent “before armed terrorists without proper support.”

Chaudhry reiterated that despite the provincial government’s stance, the federal government remained committed to supporting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in its counter-terrorism campaign. “The federation is, in good faith, providing cooperation to the KP government in the war against terrorism,” he said. “However, the provincial government’s childish attitude and political obstinacy are obstructing those efforts.”

He said the federal government would continue backing the province’s police and security forces “so that terrorists can be eliminated as quickly as possible.”

The KP government has not yet issued a formal response to the minister’s remarks. The dispute over the returned vehicles has highlighted growing friction between the federal and provincial administrations over security coordination, at a time when militant violence has surged across several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.