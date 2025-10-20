Sports

How to watch Pakistan vs Saudi Arabia in Asian Futsal Cup qualifier

By News Desk

Pakistan will face Saudi Arabia in a crucial Asian Futsal Cup Qualifier tonight at Prince Nayef Sports City Hall. The match follows contrasting results for both teams in their opening games.

Pakistan will be looking to recover from a heavy 8-1 defeat to Iraq, where they struggled to cope with Iraq’s fast pace and clinical finishing. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia secured a dominant 5-0 victory over Chinese Taipei, with a hat-trick from Fahad Muhalhil leading the charge.

Pakistan’s hopes of advancing to the next stage depend on their performance against a confident Saudi team, which boasts both attacking depth and solid defense.

The match will be available live on the Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s official app, SAFF+. Fans in Pakistan can stream it through the following platforms:

* **SAFF+**: [iOS](LINK), [Play Store](LINK), [Desktop/Web](LINK)

