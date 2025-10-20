FBR tracks influencers to uncover undeclared assets worth millions

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has identified over 20 individuals whose luxurious lifestyles on social media, including frequent international trips and high-end vehicles, do not match their declared incomes and assets.

According to the FBR’s Lifestyle Monitoring Cell, one such case involves a travel vlogger whose posts between 2020 and 2025 showcased holidays in countries such as Seychelles, Spain, the Netherlands, the UK, Maldives, and Switzerland. Despite the extensive travel, tax filings revealed annual incomes ranging between Rs. 490,800 and Rs. 816,800, with minimal declared assets. Officials said this pattern reflected clear underreporting of income.

In another case, the cell found Rs. 180.5 million in hidden assets linked to a political family from South Punjab. The individual was found using four luxury vehicles — a Lexus LX 570, Toyota Fortuner Legender, Suzuki Hayabusa, and BMW i7 — none of which were declared in their tax records. The taxpayer, registered only in 2023, listed two motorcycles worth Rs. 31.28 million but omitted the rest, suggesting undeclared sources of wealth.

A third investigation uncovered an estimated Rs. 624 million in unreported assets belonging to a taxpayer owning 19 vehicles, including a Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray, Ford F-150 Raptor, multiple Toyota Land Cruisers, a Range Rover, and several motorcycles and off-road trucks. None were declared in official statements.

The FBR said all cases are under active investigation, with details withheld under income tax confidentiality laws. Officials added that the Lifestyle Monitoring Cell will continue tracking social media activity to detect potential tax evasion.