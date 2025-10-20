CTD foils attack in Swabi, eliminates two wanted ‘Fitna-al-Khawarij’ terrorists

PESHAWAR: Two most-wanted Fitna-al-Khawarij terrorists were killed in a joint operation by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and police in Swabi, officials confirmed.
According to a CTD spokesperson, the Fitna-al-Khawarij terrorists, riding on a motorcycle, opened fire on CTD and police personnel during an intelligence-based operation. Law enforcement officials retaliated, killing both assailants on the spot.
Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorists. The CTD identified them as Nauman alias Mane and Abdul Basit alias Tilawat Shah, both wanted in several cases, including the targeted killings of police personnel.
A search operation is underway in the area to locate two more suspects believed to have fled the scene, the CTD added. Earlier, the Sindh police’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Hyderabad arrested two suspected terrorists of Fitna Ul Hindustan in an intelligence-based operation on Sunday.
The CTD apprehended the two suspects, Abdul Raheem Khoso and Ghulam Shabir, who had gone into hiding, from the Qasimabad area of Hyderabad. The Counter-Terrorism Department also recovered a cash amount from the arrested suspects, which was allegedly being used for terror financing.
Evidence of their affiliation with Fitna Ul Hindustan, including important papers and receipt books, was also recovered, the CTD added. The CTD also recovered arms and ammunition from the possession of the terrorists. The weapons are believed to have been used in a firing incident targeting a Counter-Terrorism Department vehicle in April of this year.
There are some interesting deadlines on this article however I don’t know if I see all of them center to heart. There is some validity however I will take maintain opinion until I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we wish more! Added to FeedBurner as properly
I precisely desired to thank you so much once again. I am not sure the things I might have gone through in the absence of these tactics contributed by you over such question. This was an absolute daunting crisis in my opinion, nevertheless being able to view this skilled form you solved it forced me to leap over fulfillment. Now i’m happy for your service and then pray you are aware of an amazing job you’re providing educating people today using your web page. More than likely you have never encountered any of us.
After all, what a great site and informative posts, I will upload inbound link – bookmark this web site? Regards, Reader.
Perfectly written content material, thanks for entropy. “You can do very little with faith, but you can do nothing without it.” by Samuel Butler.
This really answered my problem, thank you!
I cling on to listening to the newscast talk about getting boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the finest site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i get some?
Real fantastic info can be found on weblog. “The only thing you take with you when you’re gone is what you leave behind.” by John Allston.
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your website is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you¦ve on this site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched everywhere and simply couldn’t come across. What an ideal site.
Glad to be one of several visitors on this awful internet site : D.
Throughout this grand scheme of things you actually get an A+ just for hard work. Where you actually misplaced me personally ended up being on the particulars. You know, people say, the devil is in the details… And that could not be much more accurate here. Having said that, allow me tell you what did work. The text is definitely rather powerful and that is most likely why I am making an effort to opine. I do not make it a regular habit of doing that. Secondly, while I can certainly see a jumps in reasoning you make, I am not really confident of how you appear to connect your points which make the actual conclusion. For right now I will, no doubt subscribe to your issue however hope in the near future you link your dots much better.
Enjoyed reading this, very good stuff, regards.
I do agree with all the ideas you’ve presented for your post. They are really convincing and will definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are too short for newbies. May just you please lengthen them a little from subsequent time? Thanks for the post.
Precisely what I was searching for, thankyou for putting up.
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed! Extremely useful information specially the last part 🙂 I care for such information much. I was seeking this certain info for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
I?¦ve learn some excellent stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much effort you set to make such a excellent informative web site.
It?¦s actually a cool and useful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to this brilliant blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will talk about this website with my Facebook group. Talk soon!
Loving the info on this site, you have done great job on the content.
Oh my goodness! an incredible article dude. Thanks Nonetheless I’m experiencing concern with ur rss . Don’t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anybody getting an identical rss downside? Anybody who is aware of kindly respond. Thnkx
With every little thing which seems to be building inside this specific subject material, many of your viewpoints happen to be relatively refreshing. On the other hand, I appologize, but I can not give credence to your whole plan, all be it exciting none the less. It appears to everybody that your comments are not totally rationalized and in simple fact you are yourself not even thoroughly convinced of the point. In any event I did take pleasure in looking at it.
What i do not realize is if truth be told how you’re not actually a lot more well-liked than you might be now. You are so intelligent. You understand therefore considerably in terms of this topic, made me for my part imagine it from so many varied angles. Its like men and women aren’t interested except it’s one thing to do with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs nice. All the time take care of it up!
I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this blog. Thank you, I’ll try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your website?
An interesting discussion is value comment. I think that you must write more on this matter, it won’t be a taboo subject however usually individuals are not enough to talk on such topics. To the next. Cheers
I have been surfing online greater than 3 hours as of late, but I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It’s lovely worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made good content material as you did, the net will probably be a lot more helpful than ever before.
As I site possessor I believe the content material here is rattling magnificent , appreciate it for your hard work. You should keep it up forever! Best of luck.
What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It absolutely useful and it has aided me out loads. I am hoping to contribute & aid other customers like its aided me. Good job.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! However, how could we communicate?
A large percentage of of the things you assert is supprisingly accurate and that makes me ponder the reason why I had not looked at this with this light before. Your piece really did turn the light on for me personally as far as this specific subject goes. But there is actually just one point I am not really too comfortable with so whilst I try to reconcile that with the actual central theme of your point, allow me see just what all the rest of your subscribers have to point out.Very well done.
I am impressed with this website , real I am a fan.
Thankyou for this post, I am a big fan of this site would like to go on updated.
I am always thought about this, thankyou for posting.
Thanx for the effort, keep up the good work Great work, I am going to start a small Blog Engine course work using your site I hope you enjoy blogging with the popular BlogEngine.net.Thethoughts you express are really awesome. Hope you will right some more posts.
Thank you for another informative blog. Where else may just I get that type of information written in such an ideal way? I’ve a mission that I am simply now operating on, and I’ve been on the look out for such info.
Very interesting topic, regards for posting.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.