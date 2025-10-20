CM Afridi blames federal government for resurgence of terrorism in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Monday attributed the resurgence of terrorism in the province to what he termed the “flawed policy” of the federal government.

In his first high-level meeting since taking office on October 15, Afridi criticized the federal government’s counterterrorism strategy, emphasizing that military operations, resisted by both the PTI and local tribes, often lead to displacement. Although the federal government ruled out new offensives in August, counterterrorism operations continue under the National Action Plan. Afridi expressed concern over the looming military operation in Kurram district, where people have begun evacuating, and a planned targeted action in Bajaur’s War Mamund tehsil.

Afridi further claimed that the federal government had failed to provide the necessary funds allocated for the war on terrorism, depriving KP of its constitutional rights. “The Centre should realize our sacrifices and release our funds on time. We can only strengthen our police and combat terrorism once we get our funds,” he said, also criticizing the state of the police force’s equipment. He specifically mentioned the bulletproof cars provided by the interior minister, calling them defective and substandard.

On law and order, Afridi reassured that the provincial government would prioritize the police’s needs, providing the required resources, modern equipment, and arms.

In response, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry rejected Afridi’s claims about the vehicles, stating that they met international standards and had been used successfully in federal operations. Chaudhry also accused the provincial government of mismanaging funds and suggested that Afridi’s statements were politically motivated.

Afridi also addressed concerns about the use of Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO) for political detentions. He vowed not to allow the political use of the MPO or the arrest of individuals under “political” FIRs. “Freedom of expression and constructive criticism is a fundamental Constitutional right of everyone,” Afridi said, adding that no one would be arrested due to political vendetta.

The CM also promised a zero-tolerance policy on corruption and warned that underperforming government officials would be removed. He announced plans for significant development projects, including the establishment of a Tribal Medical College, a Tribal University of Modern Sciences, and a Safe City project for the merged districts. Furthermore, Afridi revealed a plan to honor slain journalist Arshad Sharif by building a “University of Investigation and Modern Journalism.”

Afridi’s administration aims to break away from traditional governance, focusing on efficiency and transparency, while also ensuring fair treatment of employees and ending the “reference culture” in government postings.