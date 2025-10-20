Canva experiences major global outage, leaving users locked out

Canva, the widely used graphic design platform, faced a major outage on Monday, October 20, leaving thousands of users worldwide unable to access their projects.
The disruption began earlier in the day, with users across different devices and browsers receiving a “Server Error” message when attempting to open the web version. Reports also surfaced of issues on the Comet browser and the iOS app, both displaying similar notifications that “something is not functioning on our side.”
According to Downdetector, which tracks online service interruptions, reports of the outage surged rapidly, with over 200 incidents logged within a few hours. The problem appeared to impact essential functions such as design editing and file downloads, effectively halting workflow for many professionals and businesses that rely on the platform.
As of now, Canva has not released an official statement explaining the cause of the disruption or provided a timeline for when services will be fully restored. Users have been advised to monitor the company’s official status page for real-time updates as engineers work to resolve the issue.
KQpcIjGUpfANSLWCzADgd
Wonderful site. Lots of helpful info here. I’m sending it to some friends ans additionally sharing in delicious. And of course, thank you in your effort!
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the same outcome.
Useful info. Fortunate me I discovered your website unintentionally, and I’m surprised why this coincidence didn’t took place in advance! I bookmarked it.
It?¦s really a great and useful piece of info. I?¦m glad that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
you are really a good webmaster. The site loading speed is amazing. It seems that you are doing any unique trick. In addition, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve done a great job on this topic!
You made some nice points there. I looked on the internet for the issue and found most guys will agree with your website.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how can we communicate?
I simply could not go away your web site before suggesting that I actually loved the usual information an individual provide in your visitors? Is gonna be again steadily in order to inspect new posts
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You obviously know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?
This really answered my problem, thank you!
When I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Thanks!
Hello There. I discovered your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and return to learn extra of your useful info. Thank you for the post. I will definitely return.
I am continually invstigating online for articles that can aid me. Thx!
Very interesting subject, thank you for putting up.
Everything is very open and very clear explanation of issues. was truly information. Your website is very useful. Thanks for sharing.
You actually make it seem really easy together with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually one thing which I think I’d by no means understand. It sort of feels too complex and extremely broad for me. I am having a look ahead to your subsequent publish, I’ll attempt to get the hold of it!
Hey there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to check it out. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Superb blog and great design.
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your blog and check again here frequently. I am quite sure I will learn many new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
naturally like your web-site however you have to take a look at the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very bothersome to inform the reality then again I’ll surely come again again.
Great beat ! I wish to apprentice whilst you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account aided me a applicable deal. I had been tiny bit familiar of this your broadcast offered shiny clear concept
I like this post, enjoyed this one thank you for posting. “When you make a world tolerable for yourself, you make a world tolerable for others.” by Anais Nin.
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the same outcome.
Some really interesting info , well written and broadly speaking user genial.
Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed reading it, you’re a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will come back sometime soon. I want to encourage you continue your great writing, have a nice holiday weekend!
I have to express appreciation to the writer for rescuing me from such a setting. After searching through the the web and obtaining methods that were not productive, I thought my life was well over. Living without the strategies to the problems you’ve fixed through your good website is a crucial case, as well as the kind that would have in a wrong way affected my career if I hadn’t come across your web site. The ability and kindness in dealing with a lot of things was vital. I don’t know what I would have done if I had not encountered such a solution like this. I am able to now look forward to my future. Thanks a lot so much for your expert and amazing guide. I won’t hesitate to recommend the sites to anybody who should get support about this subject.
Great post, I think website owners should learn a lot from this website its very user pleasant.
I am no longer sure the place you are getting your information, however good topic. I needs to spend a while finding out much more or figuring out more. Thank you for magnificent information I was looking for this information for my mission.
Very well written story. It will be valuable to anyone who employess it, including yours truly :). Keep doing what you are doing – can’r wait to read more posts.
Very nice style and design and great written content, nothing else we want : D.
Throughout this awesome scheme of things you actually get an A+ just for effort. Where exactly you actually misplaced us was first on your facts. As people say, details make or break the argument.. And that could not be much more true here. Having said that, let me inform you just what did deliver the results. The article (parts of it) is incredibly convincing which is possibly why I am making the effort to comment. I do not really make it a regular habit of doing that. Second, despite the fact that I can certainly see the leaps in logic you make, I am not necessarily confident of just how you seem to connect the points that help to make the actual final result. For right now I will yield to your point however wish in the foreseeable future you link the facts better.
Your place is valueble for me. Thanks!…
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It if truth be told used to be a amusement account it. Glance advanced to far brought agreeable from you! However, how could we be in contact?
My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find a lot of your post’s to be exactly what I’m looking for. Does one offer guest writers to write content for you? I wouldn’t mind composing a post or elaborating on a number of the subjects you write in relation to here. Again, awesome web log!
Perfectly written subject material, thanks for information. “The bravest thing you can do when you are not brave is to profess courage and act accordingly.” by Corra Harris.
Absolutely composed subject material, Really enjoyed looking at.
I have not checked in here for some time since I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I’ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Some truly fantastic info , Gladiola I discovered this. “Leaders must encourage their organizations to dance to forms of music yet to be heard.” by Warren Bennis.
I like this site very much, Its a really nice spot to read and incur information. “There is no human problem which could not be solved if people would simply do as I advise.” by Gore Vidal.
I’m not sure where you’re getting your info, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for wonderful info I was looking for this info for my mission.
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently. I’m quite certain I’ll learn a lot of new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!
Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Cheers
I am lucky that I detected this web blog, just the right info that I was looking for! .
F*ckin’ awesome issues here. I am very satisfied to peer your post. Thank you so much and i am having a look ahead to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thanks again
Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your website is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you?¦ve on this web site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched all over the place and just could not come across. What a perfect web site.
Awsome site! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am bookmarking your feeds also
Enjoyed looking at this, very good stuff, appreciate it.
Great post, I believe blog owners should acquire a lot from this blog its real user genial.
Fantastic website. A lot of helpful information here. I’m sending it to several pals ans additionally sharing in delicious. And naturally, thanks on your effort!
I really appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thx again
I like what you guys are up also. Such intelligent work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my website :).
I am continuously looking online for articles that can benefit me. Thanks!
naturally like your website but you have to take a look at the spelling on several of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome to inform the truth however I’ll definitely come again again.
Excellent web site. Lots of helpful info here. I?¦m sending it to some friends ans additionally sharing in delicious. And of course, thanks in your effort!
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the pictures on this blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks for another informative web site. The place else may I get that kind of info written in such an ideal approach? I have a undertaking that I am simply now working on, and I’ve been at the look out for such info.
I really like what you guys are usually up too. This type of clever work and reporting! Keep up the wonderful works guys I’ve added you guys to our blogroll.
I have been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.
I like this site very much so much superb info .