Canva experiences major global outage, leaving users locked out

Canva, the widely used graphic design platform, faced a major outage on Monday, October 20, leaving thousands of users worldwide unable to access their projects.

The disruption began earlier in the day, with users across different devices and browsers receiving a “Server Error” message when attempting to open the web version. Reports also surfaced of issues on the Comet browser and the iOS app, both displaying similar notifications that “something is not functioning on our side.”

According to Downdetector, which tracks online service interruptions, reports of the outage surged rapidly, with over 200 incidents logged within a few hours. The problem appeared to impact essential functions such as design editing and file downloads, effectively halting workflow for many professionals and businesses that rely on the platform.

As of now, Canva has not released an official statement explaining the cause of the disruption or provided a timeline for when services will be fully restored. Users have been advised to monitor the company’s official status page for real-time updates as engineers work to resolve the issue.