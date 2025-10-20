Buckingham Palace on high alert as Prince William toughens stance on Prince Andrew amid coronation planning

A new report suggests that Prince William plans to take a tougher stance toward his uncle, Prince Andrew, once he becomes King, and may not invite him to his future coronation. According to The Sunday Times, the Prince of Wales remains dissatisfied with the recent decision that saw Andrew stripped of his royal titles and wants a firmer approach.

Sources said William was consulted along with King Charles before Andrew agreed to relinquish his titles. However, he reportedly urged his father to go further. The report also alleges that William may exclude Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, from future royal events, though Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie would continue to be welcomed.

Despite giving up his titles, Andrew remains a prince by birth and eighth in line to the throne. His ex-wife is expected to lose her courtesy title, Duchess of York, though she has long used her maiden name professionally.

Buckingham Palace released a statement from Andrew acknowledging that the ongoing accusations against him had become a distraction from royal duties. He said he would no longer use his titles or honors, maintaining that he denies the allegations.

The decision followed reports of meetings between Andrew and Chinese official Cai Qi, who is linked to a spy case, and leaked emails showing he remained in touch with Jeffrey Epstein longer than previously admitted.

Meanwhile, a memoir by Virginia Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexual abuse, has renewed calls for further action from the royal family. Despite losing his public roles, Andrew will continue residing at Royal Lodge under a private lease with the Crown Estate.