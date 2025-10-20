ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Aleema Khan in November 26 protest case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Aleema Khan, the sister of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in connection with the PTI’s November 26 protest last year. The court instructed police to arrest her and present her before the court on October 22.

The warrant was issued by ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah after Aleema Khan’s continued absence from court proceedings. The case stems from the protest held by PTI to demand the release of Imran Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023.

In addition to Aleema Khan, 10 other accused, including Sajid Qureshi, Atif Riaz, Faheem Razaq, and others, were indicted in the Sadiqabad Police Station case related to the protest. During today’s hearing, 10 of the accused appeared before the court, and five prosecution witnesses recorded their statements.

The court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Aleema’s guarantor, Umer Sharif, and ordered the verification of his property documents.

The November 26 protest was part of a three-day campaign by PTI, which escalated into violent clashes between protesters and law enforcement, resulting in the deaths of three Rangers personnel and a police officer.