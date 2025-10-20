AI in the IB curriculum: Revolutionizing learning or undermining core values?

The rapid rise of artificial intelligence, especially tools like ChatGPT, is undeniably reshaping the educational landscape. While the IB (International Baccalaureate) curriculum is designed to cultivate self-regulated, independent learners, there is growing concern about how AI tools may be inadvertently challenging these core principles. As students increasingly turn to AI for research, communication, and even self-management, questions arise: Is AI an asset that enhances the IB experience, or is it causing students to bypass critical cognitive skills? More importantly, how can students use AI ethically, maintaining the values that the IB framework promotes?

AI and the ‘Thinking Skills’ dilemma

At the heart of the IB curriculum lies a focus on critical and creative thinking skills that help students analyze, evaluate, and synthesize information in a deeply reflective manner. AI tools like ChatGPT offer a shortcut to answers, but the question remains: at what cost?

When students rely heavily on AI for generating ideas or solving problems, they may miss out on the process of intellectual exploration and problem-solving that the IB so fiercely advocates. Instead of questioning, challenging, or even disagreeing with information, students might simply accept AI-generated responses as truth. This dependency reduces the opportunity for students to engage in thoughtful, independent reflection, a skill that is essential for lifelong learning. Without this engagement, students’ “thinking” becomes merely a reflection of algorithms rather than original thought.

The ‘Research Skills’ conundrum: Real inquiry vs. AI dependency

Research skills within the IB framework emphasize gathering, analyzing, and synthesizing information from multiple sources. The role of AI in this context is complex, while ChatGPT can instantly provide a comprehensive summary of topics, it can also present information that is surface-level or biased based on the data it’s trained on.

Instead of spending time evaluating diverse sources, students may turn to AI for convenience, bypassing the critical research process that encourages deeper exploration. This raises a key question about the authenticity of knowledge gained through AI: Is a paper or project that relies heavily on ChatGPT truly the result of independent research?

Educators need to guide students in using AI responsibly—not as a crutch but as a tool to augment their research, encouraging them to cross-check AI-generated information with other credible sources. In doing so, students can retain the essence of inquiry, while also benefiting from AI’s capacity to simplify complex data.

Communication skills: From conversations to commands



Communication is one of the pillars of the IB framework. The ability to express ideas clearly, collaborate effectively, and listen actively is central to developing well-rounded global citizens. However, with AI as a communication assistant, students may find themselves missing out on crucial interpersonal interactions.

Consider a group project in which students use ChatGPT to draft sections of a report. The tool may help articulate their thoughts more clearly or quickly, but it can’t foster the back-and-forth exchange of ideas necessary for developing strong communication skills. Real-time collaboration helps students articulate their ideas, present arguments, and refine their thought processes in ways that AI-generated content simply cannot replicate.

The rise of AI in communication might also stunt the development of emotional intelligence, particularly in areas such as empathy, listening, and conflict resolution. AI cannot engage with students on an emotional or human level, which is often key to effective communication and relationship-building.

Self-management and AI: The challenge of autonomy

The IB encourages students to develop strong self-management skills, such as setting goals, organizing tasks, and reflecting on their progress. However, when AI tools step in to guide these processes, students may lose the drive to regulate their learning autonomously.

Students might use ChatGPT to help structure their essays, create to-do lists, or generate summaries of complex topics. While this is convenient, it also reduces their ability to organize their own learning journey. Over time, this may create a dependency on AI for tasks that should be done independently, ultimately stunting the development of self-regulation skills. In the long run, students who are unable to manage their own learning could find it more difficult to thrive in environments where AI tools are not readily available.

Ethical usage of AI: Maintaining integrity in the IB framework

AI tools like ChatGPT can undoubtedly enhance the learning experience, but they must be used ethically to align with the principles of the IB. Ethical use of AI involves ensuring that AI serves as a supplement to, rather than a replacement for, personal learning.

Here’s how students can use AI ethically within the IB framework:

Transparency and acknowledgment: Students should acknowledge when they’ve used AI to assist with their learning. Whether it’s generating ideas for a research topic or drafting a paper, transparency about AI involvement ensures that students remain accountable for the work they produce. Critical engagement: Rather than accepting AI-generated content at face value, students should question and evaluate the information it provides. AI should be viewed as a tool for further exploration, not as a shortcut for completing assignments without engagement. Using AI to spark ideas and then building upon them through personal analysis is a key way to maintain intellectual integrity. Fostering independent thought: The primary objective of the IB curriculum is to nurture independent, critical thinkers. Students should resist the temptation to rely on AI for solving problems or answering questions without actively thinking through the process themselves. AI should be used to refine or augment their ideas—not to replace them altogether. Respecting copyright and originality: When using AI-generated content, students must be mindful of copyright laws and ensure that their work remains original. Relying on AI to generate content for assignments or projects without proper attribution could lead to ethical violations, such as plagiarism.

AI has the potential to be a powerful tool within the IB framework, enhancing learning experiences and providing support when used ethically and responsibly. However, it is vital to recognize the challenges posed by AI in areas like critical thinking, research, communication, and self-management. By using AI transparently, critically, and as a complement to independent thought, students can maintain the core values of the IB, developing not only academic excellence but also ethical integrity, emotional intelligence, and a sense of global responsibility.

As educators, the challenge lies in guiding students to use AI in ways that foster genuine learning, ensuring that it serves as an enhancer, not a replacement, for the essential skills that define the IB experience.